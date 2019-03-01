Taco John’s Brings Back Signature Favorites and Introduces New Quesadilla Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos, Shrimp Street Tacos and Quesadilla Tacos available at participating locations

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s® is about to make your mouth water. The brand known for its signature fan favorites is bringing back its popular Crispy Fish Tacos and Shrimp Street Tacos, and also introducing new cheesy, grilled Quesadilla Tacos.

Taco John’s just launched its new Quesadilla Tacos – a melty quesadilla shell filled with your choice of sirloin steak, classic beef, chipotle chicken or pork carnitas.

Guests can also indulge in Taco John’s Crispy Fish Tacos – crispy fish, fajita sour cream, ranch dressing, lettuce, cheddar cheese and lime – or Shrimp Street Tacos – golden popcorn shrimp topped with crisp lettuce, chimichurri sour cream and pico de gallo. Is your mouth watering yet?

“Our Crispy Fish Tacos and Shrimp Tacos are fan favorites, so we are excited to reintroduce them to our menu,” said Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing Alan Wright. “Plus, we are now offering our new Quesadilla Tacos filled with cheesy goodness and grilled to perfection – they are guaranteed to be a new fan favorite.”

These specialty tacos will only be available at participating Taco John’s restaurants until April 28. So be sure to visit your favorite Taco John’s location to take advantage of this delicious offer before it’s too late.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

