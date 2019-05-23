Taco John’s is Bringing Its Signature Menu to Dover

Popular quick-service restaurant to open its doors on May 28

Dover, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Fans of authentic Mexican food are in luck. Taco John’s is set to open its first Dover restaurant, located at 415 Donelson Pkwy., on Tuesday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open a Taco John’s restaurant in Dover, just in time for summer!” said Franchisee Lynn Combs of Twin Lakes Food Service, LLC. “We have assembled an incredible team and our new restaurant is in the perfect location, close to all of Dover’s notable attractions. We have no doubt that locals and tourists alike will love Taco John’s signature menu. We’re looking forward to serving everyone and hope to become an integral part of the community.”

The new 1,600-square-foot restaurant will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the restaurant will serve breakfast daily until 11 a.m. This is the third Taco John’s in Tennessee and 386th system-wide.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

