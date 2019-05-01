Taco John’s Adds Three Sirloin Steak Burritos to Signature Menu

Flavor-packed burritos available for a limited-time

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Back by popular demand, Taco John’s is excited to reintroduce its three signature Sirloin Steak Burritos.

Available through June 30, the flavor-packed offerings include: Steak & Shrimp, Grilled Cheesesteak and the Steak & Potato Burrito. For breakfast, guests can indulge in the Breakfast Triple Meat Burrito and the Breakfast Steak & Potato Burrito.

“Our guests love Taco John’s sirloin steak and these burritos were a huge hit last year,” said Alan Wright, Taco John’s Vice President for Marketing. “While other quick-service restaurants offer lesser steak products, we insist on using top-quality sirloin that is hand-cut at every location to ensure our guests are only served the absolute best.”

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

