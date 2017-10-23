Taco John’s Adds Sirloin Steak Nachos To Signature Menu

Savory nachos and Apple Grande dessert available nationwide through Dec. 31

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) Taco John’s is on an important mission to end sad desk lunches and they’re doing it in ‘nacho’ average way.

Beginning today, Mexican food lovers nationwide can indulge in the all-new Sirloin Steak Nachos – house-made tortilla chips topped with the brand’s new poblano queso, hand-carved sirloin steak, chimichurro sour cream, diced poblano peppers and pico de gallo. An easy option for a midday meal and a great excuse for escaping the office.

And because no meal is complete without a tasty dessert, the popular quick-service restaurant is bringing back a seasonal fan favorite – the Apple Grande. Celebrating its 40th year on the menu, the one-of-a-kind dessert is a crispy flour tortilla coated in cinnamon and sugar, topped with warm apple filling, cheddar cheese and crushed cinnamon candy.

“Once our guests take one bite of our Sirloin Steak Nachos, they’ll realize that they are ‘nacho’ ordinary meal – they’re way better!” said Tom Meyer, Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing. “We are excited to debut these outstanding new nachos while bringing back a classic Taco John’s dessert that has already made a name for itself. I have no doubt they’re both going to be big hits this season.”

These special menu items are only available through Dec. 31, so be sure to visit your favorite Taco John’s before the year is over to treat yourself to Mexican food like no other.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat and Potato Burritos, original Street Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features epic specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the TJ® Rewards App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

