Taco Del Mar Takes Beyond Meat Taco Chain-wide

Sparked by a Successful Test, Chain Makes Beyond Meat Taco Available at all Locations

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Following a successful test earlier this year, Taco Del Mar has announced that it is rolling out its new Beyond Meat® Taco across all locations starting December 3, 2019. The fast-casual restaurant chain is excited to introduce a delicious, new plant-based protein to its current vegetarian and vegan menu as a limited time offering with the possibility of extending product availability into the future.

Taco Del Mar guests can enjoy the new Beyond Meat Taco, which features plant-based Beyond Beef® Feisty Crumbles sautéed with medium chipotle salsa, diced onions and minced serrano peppers, topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeños served on warm corn tortillas. The plant-based Beyond Meat protein is also available for order in other popular menu items such as burritos, enchiladas, taco salads or quesadillas.

Consumers who had the opportunity to taste Beyond Meat at Taco Del Mar during the test period loved the flavor and quality of the new taco, giving rave reviews, including:

“I love the boldness of the spices.”

“Deliciously spicy flavor. I thought it was beef.”

“I could barely tell it wasn’t ground beef.”

“I like the fresh veggies.”

“The flavors! Loved the Beyond Meat.”

“Introducing a plant-based protein to our menu allows us to offer our meat-eating customers looking to reduce their meat intake an option that doesn’t sacrifice on taste, and also expands our vegetarian and vegan options,” said Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Taco Del Mar. “By introducing Beyond Meat to our guests, we continue our commitment to producing innovative and delicious menu offerings that embrace our signature Baja-style Coastal Mexican flavors.”

For more information about Taco Del Mar, please visit tacodelmar.com. Follow Taco Del Mar on Twitter: @Taco_Del_Mar; on Facebook: facebook.com/tacodelmarcorp/; and on Instagram: Official_TacoDelMar.

About TACO DEL MAR®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

Contacts:

Marie Espinel or Katie Lewis

LAK Public Relations, Inc.

212-575-4545

mespinel@lakpr.com or klewis@lakpr.com