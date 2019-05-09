Taco Del Mar Embraces its Roots this Summer with Introduction of Limited Time Offering Lobster and Seafood Taco

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) For a limited time only, Taco Del Mar is introducing an innovative “of the sea” addition to its menu as the brand seeks to return to its roots: the Lobster and Seafood Taco, available now through July 29, 2019.

Taco Del Mar’s Lobster and Seafood Taco – which was developed in tune with the “del mar” facet of the chain’s moniker – is served cold with lobster and seafood mixed with onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Served on warm corn tortillas with shredded cabbage, it also features Taco Del Mar’s signature white sauce and house-made pico de gallo.

“As we seek to innovate our menu and embrace evolving food trends that appeal most to our consumer, the Lobster and Seafood Taco is an on-brand, flavorful and seasonally-appropriate addition to the menu,” said Sheila Zimmerman, Vice President of Marketing, REGO Restaurant Group. “We are excited to offer this refreshing taco – prepared simply, with high quality ingredients – as one of our latest LTO menu offerings.”

Taco Del Mar will be running a special for a $1 Lobster and Seafood Taco with the purchase of any entrée from May 14 – 21, 2019 (limited to one per customer).

About Taco Del Mar®

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more. The completely trans-fat-free menu features long grain rice, beans, and tortillas that are baked, not fried. For those who choose not to indulge their carnivorous side, TACO DEL MAR® is proud to offer an array of vegetarian- and vegan-friendly options. TACO DEL MAR® has nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, nutrition facts, and a list of locations visit www.tacodelmar.com.

