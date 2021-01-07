Taco Cabana Kicks Off 2021 With New Items And Returning Favorites!

Taco Cabana Introduces Pork Adobada and Gordita Bites

Beyond Meat Bowls & Tacos Return to the Menu for a Limited Time

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco Cabana welcomes the New Year with the introduction of several all-new items and returning menu favorites at all Texas locations!

For the first time ever, Taco Cabana will introduce Pork Adobada, delicious pork marinated in dried guajillo peppers and adobo spices. Guests can enjoy the Pork Adobada in a Cabana Bowl or in a taco. Also launching today, Taco Cabana guests can also enjoy a four-pack of new cheesy Gordita Bites, filled with mozzarella cheese and topped with Cilantro Lime Ranch and cotija cheese.

Beyond Meat bowls and tacos are now back on the TC menu! For a limited time, guests can order a Beyond Meat bowl or a Beyond Meat taco served with salsa roja.

“We’re excited to bring new innovative tastes to TC, and our pork adobada and gordita bites are a great start to our 2021 menu,” said Richard Stockinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group , parent company of Taco Cabana. “For those guests looking for plant-based options, we’re happy to re-introduce Beyond Meat tacos and bowls as well.”

All menu items can be ordered via online ordering for front counter and curbside pick-up, via the drive-thru or by mobile order when using the MyTC! App or TacoCabana.com . Select Taco Cabana dining rooms and patios are open for onsite dining. For more information on Taco Cabana’s menu items, please visit TacoCabana.com .

