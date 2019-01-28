Taco Bueno Presses “Repeat” on a Groundhog Day Deal, Feb. 2

Golden Ticket offers 50% off the same meal throughout February

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Prepare to channel your inner Bill Murray with Taco Bueno’s Groundhog Day deal. On Saturday, February 2, 2019, guests who make a purchase from Taco Bueno will receive a Golden Ticket to enjoy the same purchase throughout February. The sweet deal is that each repeat purchase will be 50% off the initial paid amount. Offer good at all participating restaurants. Exclusions may apply.

“Our Groundhog Day deal is one that we’re sure fans won’t mind experiencing again and again,” said Melissa Powers, Director of Marketing for Taco Bueno. “From our freshly made tacos and burritos to combo meals and platters, guests get to choose how they will savor the savings in February. No matter what the groundhog sees on February 2, our forecast is that fans are in for a delightful and delicious month.”

To get your hands on the Groundhog Day Golden Ticket, simply visit Taco Bueno on Groundhog Day, February 2, and purchase your meal of choice. The Golden Ticket will provide a 50% discount on that same purchase throughout February 2019. So, choose wisely!

The Golden Ticket discount may be applied at any participating Taco Bueno only during the promotional period, which is February 3-28, 2019. One offer per guest. Guests must provide original February 2nd receipt plus the Golden Ticket to redeem the offer during the month of February. Please check your local Taco Bueno for additional details.

“February is, after all, also the month of love. What better way for us to show fans our love for them and for them to show us how much they love our authentic Tex-Mex food. They can redeem this offer as often as their hearts desire,” added Powers.

For more information about Taco Bueno, including locations and menu selections, visit www.TacoBueno.com.

About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates more than 145 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

