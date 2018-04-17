Taco Bueno Fires Up New Marinated Grilled Chicken

Iconic Tex-Mex Restaurant Continues to Enhance Menu

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Beginning Tuesday, April 17, Taco Bueno – the iconic Tex-Mex chain – will feature a new marinated grilled chicken across its entire menu, raising the bar in QSR, or quick service restaurant. The chicken features a signature fajita marinade that brings an authentic Tex-Mex flavor and a high-quality experience to all menu items.

“This product is another menu upgrade driven by customers and current food trends, and received incredible response with our most loyal guests,” said Sarah Beddoe, chief marketing officer at Taco Bueno. “While this new chicken is a featured upgrade to the menu, it’s not a premium when it comes to price. The new marinated grilled chicken items will be the same price as our fresh, never frozen, ground beef because we believe our customers should be able to choose whatever quality protein they’d like without having to pay more.”

To highlight the new marinated grilled chicken, Taco Bueno features four new signature items: New Grilled Chicken Soft Taco, New Loaded Chicken Taco Salad, Classic Chicken Quesadilla and the famous Chicken Potato Burrito.

2018 has delivered some great upgrades to the Taco Bueno menu including all new signature queso with no artificial colors or flavors, zesty Mexican rice, homestyle tortillas, restaurant-style tortilla chips and housemade guacamole, and the brand continues to test future core menu upgrades to be rolled out later this year as it delivers on the promise of “Tex-Mex Done Right.”

For more information on Taco Bueno’s menu additions, visit www.tacobueno.com.

Taco Bueno also offers door-to-door delivery options through a variety of delivery apps, including UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, please visit www.tacobueno.com.

About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 179 restaurants in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

