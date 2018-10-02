Taco Bueno Debuts New Texas Street Tacos Just in Time for National Taco Day

Delicious New Hand-Held Treat Free with Purchase on October 4th, 3-for-$5 through 11/12

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Savory and spicy, the taste of tacos have been an irresistible favorite for decades, and have even earned their own national holiday – National Taco Day, October 4th. This year, Taco Bueno, the popular quick-service Tex-Mex chain, is dialing up the taco taste craze with a new addition to their menu and a free offer for guests. Starting October 2nd, guests can enjoy the authentic limited-time-only taste of the brand’s new Texas Street Tacos. And, on National Taco Day, Thursday, October 4th, guests can try a free Texas Street Taco with any purchase.

“Our new Texas Street Tacos are a celebration of the original taco experience,” said Omar Janjua, CEO for Taco Bueno. “They’re the perfect hand-held size for a delicious, richly seasoned meal, very much in the same spirit you’d find from a street vendor at a fair or from a taco truck on the corner. We can think of no better way to enjoy National Taco Day than to bring that flavor direct to our loyal guests.”

Texas Street Tacos are made with your choice of flame-grilled Carne Asada, hand-pulled Pork, or shredded chicken, topped with caramelized onions, cilantro and cotija cheese in a corn tortilla with a fresh lime wedge, and will remain on the menu at all participating restaurants through November 12th, while supplies last. Guests may choose from a 3-for-$5 deal or enjoy a single Texas Street Taco for $1.79. Those with larger appetites can choose a Texas Street Taco Platter, which includes 2 tacos, an order of Mexican Rice and cheese-covered Refried Beans, a side of chips plus guacamole and sour cream. There’s even a $20 Premium Street Taco box that includes 12 street tacos for those wishing to share the National Taco Day celebration with friends and family.

“National Taco Day has long been a popular occasion for guests to visit Taco Bueno,” said Janjua. “Now, with the addition of Texas Street Tacos, not only will National Taco Day be a big celebration, but we’ll be making every day feel like National Taco Day with a delicious new way to taco.”

About Taco Bueno Restaurants MP

Taco Bueno is committed to providing an authentic, better-tasting Tex-Mex experience through made-fresh-daily preparations, hand-selected ingredients and genuine friendly hospitality. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, TX, Taco Bueno is a privately held company that operates more than 160 restaurants throughout the American South and Southwest – including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. To learn more about Taco Bueno, please visit www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

