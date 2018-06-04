Taco Bueno Is Bringing Back the Original $10 Wholotta Box

Fans Requested – Bueno Responded

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Thanks to #LetsTalkTexMex, Taco Bueno fans have spoken: they loved the original $10 Wholotta Box – and so, it’s back! For a limited time beginning June 5, Taco Bueno is opening the box on the party of summer with the freshest and best-tasting Tex-Mex for just $10. The Wholotta Box is fit to feed a crew with the choice of 12 Party Tacos or 12 Party Burritos, or six and six of each; two large sides of refried beans; two sides of Mexican rice; four bags of chips; and signature Original Red Salsa all for just $10 – a savings of more than 50 percent off individual prices.

“We heard our fans loud and clear. They wanted the original Wholotta Box at the original price. Now they can bring home the party this summer for just 10 bucks – it’s a whole lot of goodness in one box,” said Taco Bueno Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Beddoe. “Our customers deserve real Tex-Mex done the right way, and for the last 50 years we have made it our mission to serve them nothing but the best.”

Taco Bueno’s $10 Wholotta Box is packed with authentic Tex-Mex that includes:

12 Party Tacos or 12 Party Burritos, or six and six of each

Two sides of refried beans

Two sides of Mexican rice

Four bags of tortilla chips

A large side of salsa

Taco Bueno uses 100 percent never frozen ground beef and 100 percent real cheddar and pepper jack cheese. The slow-simmered refried beans, salsa, crispy tortilla chips and taco shells are made from scratch in-house. All day, every day.

The $10 Wholotta Box comeback was 100 percent fan inspired; fans told Taco Bueno that they wanted it back and Taco Bueno delivered. Taco Bueno wants to keep the conversation going. Fans are encouraged to share their Taco Bueno experiences on social media by using the hashtag #LetsTalkTexMex.

The Wholotta Box is available at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

Can’t make it to the restaurant? For just a few bucks more, Buenoheads can order the Wholotta Box from one of Taco Bueno’s awesome third-party delivery services including UberEats, Doordash and Postmates.



About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 186 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Louisiana. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters, https://twitter.com/TacoBueno, or www.instagram.com/TacoBueno.

