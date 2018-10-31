Taco ‘Bout a Deal! Jimboy’s Tacos Celebrates Irvine Store Grand Opening with Free Original Ground Beef Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos, home of the Original American Taco, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its fourth Orange County location at 5643 Alton Parkway in Irvine, CA on Tuesday, November 13 by giving away a free Original Ground Beef Taco with any in-store purchase all day long.

The New Location Will Also Host An In-Store Fundraiser on Giving Tuesday To Benefit Talk About Curing Autism

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Jimboy’s Tacos, home of the Original American Taco, will celebrate the Grand Opening of its fourth Orange County location at 5643 Alton Parkway in Irvine, CA on Tuesday, November 13. The new restaurant will kick off Grand Opening festivities at 12 noon, which include a free Original Ground Beef Taco with any in-store purchase all day long.

In conjunction with the opening of the new Irvine location, Jimboy’s Tacos will host an in-store fundraiser on Giving Tuesday, taking place this year on Tuesday, November 27. 20% of the Irvine location’s sales from that day will be donated back to Talk About Curing Autism, a non-profit organization dedicated to educating, empowering, and supporting families affected by autism.

The Irvine location is the third Jimboy’s Tacos to be opened by franchisees David Angulo and Lynette Romero, who celebrated the Grand Openings for their Huntington Beach and Brea locations in July and August of this year. The franchisees are currently scouting real estate in Los Angeles, the Inland Empire, and other cities in Orange County to continue making Jimboy’s Tacos more accessible to residents across Southern California.

“We’re ecstatic to officially open doors in Irvine and introduce Jimboy’s Tacos to a new part of the county,” said Angulo and Romero. “Irvine is a really family-focused area with great schools and organizations, and we look forward to making Jimboy’s Tacos an integral part of this community.”

“Both the Huntington Beach and Brea locations have maintained impressive sales since first opening this summer, and I think that really speaks to how receptive and welcoming Orange County has been to Jimboy’s Tacos so far,” said Bob Andersen, CEO of Jimboy’s Tacos. “We anticipate the Irvine location to produce the same healthy sales numbers, represent our brand and vision, and continue spreading the word about Jimboy’s Tacos to residents across Orange County.”

Jimboy’s expansion reaches outside of Southern California alone, and includes recent store openings in Lemmon Valley, NV and Rancho Cordova, CA earlier this year. Before year’s end, Jimboy’s Tacos plans to open two additional locations in Folsom, CA and Sacramento’s Downtown Commons district.

Jimboy’s Tacos first opened nearly 65 years ago as a simple food trailer on the shores of Lake Tahoe, CA. With sights set on serving the best tasting taco on the planet, founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson created the Original Ground Beef Taco, which has remained unchanged since it was first served in 1954, and is still the brand’s most popular menu item. The iconic taco is made fresh at each Jimboy’s Tacos location with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese.

Jimboy’s has also earned viral popularity and social media fame for its Taquito Burrito, a signature grilled burrito stuffed with three taquitos, which has received over 32 million views on social media to date and garnered worldwide attention. In addition to Jimboy’s signature tacos, other menu items include grilled burritos, enchiladas, fresh salads, and shareable bites like loaded fries and queso and chips.

In addition to Irvine and the upcoming stores in Northern California, Jimboy’s Tacos plans to open 20 more locations by 2019, and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020. The growing brand, which currently operates 43 locations in California and Nevada, has become immensely popular with restaurant operators interested in becoming franchise partners to continue its West Coast growth and across the United States. For more information about the Jimboy’s Tacos brand, franchising opportunities and locations, visit www.jimboystacos.com and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Jimboy’s Tacos

Jimboy’s Tacos started out different in 1954 with the debut of “The Original American Taco,” it’s signature Original Ground Beef Taco made with seasoned ground beef, freshly shredded cheese, and lettuce encased in a crispy, stone-ground corn shell dusted with parmesan cheese. Jimboy’s has been committed to using fresh, premium ingredients, cooked in small batches to ensure freshness and great flavor since its inception. A family-owned business, Jimboy’s Tacos got its start as a food trailer in King’s Beach, Lake Tahoe, CA in 1954, when founder Jim “Jimboy” Knudson made it his goal to pioneer the best tasting taco on the planet. Today, the almost 65-year-old brand has 40 locations operating in California and Nevada. Jimboy’s Tacos is rapidly growing with its fresh take on a vintage brand and is on target to have 100 locations by 2020, and 500 locations by 2028. Through the enduring passion and commitment to its heritage and values, the brand brings a unique taco experience that makes people happy like nobody else’s business. To share in the experience, visit Jimboy’s Tacos restaurants, go to www.jimboystacos.com, and follow @JimboysTacos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

Jenna Satariano

Jenna@ajendapr.com

562-761-2095

www.ajendapr.com