Taco Bell will test a new menu collaboration with Milk Bar at two Southern California locations

August 8, 2022
By
Fielding Buck, The Orange County Register
Taco Bell has partnered with Milk Bar on a dessert it is testing in Tustin and Los Angeles.

Taco Bell is partnering with a New York company on a new dessert that it’s testing at two locations in Southern California.

It’s called the Strawberry Bell Truffle and it’s a collaboration with Milk Bar, a chain of bakeries that specializes in truffles.

In a news release, Taco Bell describes the truffle as featuring vanilla cake with strawberry pieces soaked in strawberry milk. It has a sweet corn fudge center and a coating that includes taco shell crumbs.

The dessert will be available at an Orange County Taco Bell 14042 Red Hill Ave., Tustin, and at Milk Bar’s Los Angeles location, 7150 Melrose Ave., until Aug. 16 or as long as supplies last.

The Strawberry Bell Truffle will also be sold at one Milk Bar location in New York City, 196 Broadway at 29th Street.

The news comes shortly after Klondike discontinued the Choco Taco, an ice cream treat that was sold at Taco Bell restaurants from the 1980s until 2015.

Taco Bell also made news this week by announcing the upcoming return of its popular Mexican Pizza.