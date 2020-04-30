Taco Bell Unveils New At Home Taco Bar – Just In Time For Tuesday’s Cinco De Mayo Celebrations

Fans can now make brand’s iconic products and their own creations, unlocking a secret menu like never before — all from home

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Taco Bell ® is giving fans the perfect recipe to recreate their favorites from home with the At Home Taco Bar, available via delivery and contactless drive-thrus nationwide starting Friday, May 1, for a limited time. From virtual parties with friends to family dinners, the At Home Taco Bar is a surefire way to satisfy cravings and spice up any virtual or at-home gathering.

The At Home Taco Bar comes deconstructed, packed and sealed for an easy and safe way to feed a party of 6 for $25*. Complete with staple Taco Bell ingredients including flour tortillas, crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, hot sauce packets and more, fans will have the chance to recreate beloved favorites from the comfort of their own homes.

To help inspire the inner chef in us all, Taco Bell is also rolling out a series of recipe cards straight from the Taco Bell Test Kitchen. The cards provide step-by-step instructions on how to use the ingredients to whip up iconic Taco Bell classics, beloved favorites from the past, like the Double-Decker Taco and recipes fans have yet to see. And since no party is complete without refreshments, fans will also find recipe cards to make Taco Bell-inspired cocktails and mocktails, like the Taco Bell Wild Strawberry Tequila Sunrise. The recipe cards will be available on Taco Bell’s Blog beginning Sunday, May 3.

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” said Melissa Friebe, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights at Taco Bell. “No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience.”

The At Home Taco Bar, which serves 6, will be available for at participating restaurants nationwide and includes 8 flour tortillas, 12 Crunchy Taco shells, 6 oz. of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, Hot Sauce packets and napkins for $25*. The At Home Taco Bar has something for everyone – the adventurous, the classic taco lover, the vegetarian or the roommate who wants it all. Fans can order ahead on the Taco Bell app and pick up their order via contactless drive thru or place an order via Grubhub for free delivery from participating locations.** Fans can share their unique Taco Bell menu creations on social and follow the conversations with #TacoBellCreations.

Call local restaurant for pricing and participation which vary. Tax extra.

**Please visit www.tacobell.com/delivery to check delivery availability and additional terms. Free Grubhub delivery available for a limited time at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations for users who order $15 or more (before tax, tip, and fees) at grubhub.com or using the Grubhub app.

Taco Bell’s vegetarian items are certified by the American Vegetarian Association and are lacto-ovo, allowing for dairy and egg consumption. Preparation methods could lead to cross contact with meat. Visit www.tacobell.com/food/vegetarian for full details.

