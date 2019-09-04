Taco Bell Takes Craveable Innovation To The Next Level – The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa Hits Restaurants September 12

The company gives fans carefree indulgence in this elevated chalupa experience

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) The beloved Taco Bell® chalupa that fans know and love is getting a next-level cheesy glow up. Introducing the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa — confirmed for nationwide release September 12.

The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa presents brilliantly simplistic shell innovation by baking real, aged cheddar cheese onto the shell. Since the classic Chalupa was first introduced in 1999, Taco Bell has consistently found ways to create all-new chalupa experiences. Whether its flavor innovation like the Baja Chalupa in 2000, size innovation with the 2017 launch of the Double Chalupa, or protein innovation with the Naked Chicken Chalupa that same year, the chalupa experience has no boundaries.

“At Taco Bell, we get excited by the ‘what if’s’ we can dream up and bring to life for our fans – and the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is an example of just that,” said Liz Matthews, Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell Corp. “We know cheese makes everything better, and baking aged cheddar into the shell of an already iconic product is a game changer our fans will love.”

If there’s one sure sign of the latest foodie craze, it’s a line stretching around the block. That’s why Taco Bell is giving a few fans the chance to try Taco Bell’s latest craveable innovation before it’s even available nationwide. But because the foodiest hotspots are the best kept secrets, fans will have to uncover where the advanced tastings of Toasted Cheddar are being served for themselves.

The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is not just one of this year’s biggest innovations from Taco Bell, it is also the largest international release of a menu item from Taco Bell since the Naked Chicken Chalupa in 2017. Starting this month, and for a limited time, the menu item will also be available in Aruba, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Puerto Rico because, after all, the love of cheese is definitely universal.

Like the classic chalupa, the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is filled with the option of seasoned beef, chicken or steak, then piled with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, grated cheddar cheese, and reduced-fat sour cream, starting at just $2.49*. The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa will also be available in a $5 Box*, paired with two Crunchy Tacos and a medium soda. What takes the chalupa to foodie-worthy status is all on the outside of the shell. Taco Bell has taken 6-month aged sharp cheddar cheese and toasted it onto the iconic chalupa shell to create a crispy blanket of flavor and texture, unlocking a whole new cheese experience.

The chalupa innovation doesn’t stop there, either. Also starting September 12, fans in Charlotte, North Carolina can try the all-new Bacon Club Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, which takes the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa shell and fills it with grilled chicken, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bits of bacon. This cheesy Taco Bell twist on a club sandwich will be testing for a limited time for $3.29.

*Available at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time. Contact restaurant for price and participation, which may vary. Tax Extra. Offer excludes chicken, steak and supreme versions.

