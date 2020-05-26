The Taco Bell System Commits To Hire 30,000 New Restaurant Team Members This Summer

The company strives to be the safest place to work for all team members

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco Bell, together with its franchisees and licensees, plans to hire at least 30,000 team members this summer.* The company and its franchisees are committed to being the safest place to work, and Taco Bell has previously introduced strict steps to protect team members, including temperature checks, contactless service and mask and glove requirements. During a time of uncertainty, Taco Bell and its franchisees are proud to offer jobs and welcome more individuals to their community.

“Since COVID-19 became a reality, we have continued our commitment to putting our people first,” said Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell’s Chief People Officer. “We work closely with our franchisees to ensure that we’re meeting the needs of our restaurant teams. Their safety and wellbeing remain our first priority. With this new hiring wave, we look forward to expanding our Taco Bell family and providing great, safe jobs to even more people.”

Taco Bell and its franchisees are evolving and innovating recruitment efforts in response to the current realities of social distancing requirements and enhanced safety needs. The system will be hiring for existing positions at all levels in the restaurant, as well as new roles that have been created to reflect the recent shift in operations. The newly-created positions are intended to keep the drive-thru running smoothly, to manage delivery, curb-side pickup and mobile app orders, and to maintain industry-leading sanitation and cleanliness practices.

The brand is complying with safety standards by adopting best practices for hiring, such as introducing virtual and curbside interviews. Taco Bell will continue to consider what is best for team member safety as states begin to re-open, but this new hiring push will position restaurants to be staffed and ready when the times comes.

Team member safety remains the brand’s top priority during this unprecedented time. Before interacting with any food or equipment, all employees have their temperature checked using a contactless infrared thermometer. Taco Bell and franchise owners provide gloves and masks to their respective team members, while also providing guidelines on alternative facial coverings in case employees prefer their own. The company, as well as many of its franchise organizations, offer support for team members like access to employee assistance programs and virtual doctor appointments. Because this is an ever-evolving situation, the brand is constantly reevaluating safety initiatives and shifting strategies to enable team members work in a safe environment.

“During these tough times, we want job-seekers to know that we’re hiring and we’re safe,” said McCulloch. “Our ‘Start With Us, Stay With Us’ mantra rings true even during this unprecedented time. Whether you’ve worked with us before, find yourself looking for a new opportunity or are looking for your first job, we’re here for you and can provide great career opportunities – even if it’s just to help get you back on your feet. In partnership with our franchisees, we hope that we can use our footprint and be a part of the solution to help kickstart the workforce.”

Taco Bell’s “Start with Us, Stay with Us” platform is the brand’s way of saying that whether team members need a temporary job, or want to begin a career, they’re welcome to join. Team members are encouraged to participate in the optional education and career-building programs Taco Bell offers no matter how long they’ve been with, or plan to stay with, the brand. Just last week, the Taco Bell Foundation awarded $3 million in Live Más Scholarships, with more than 100 of those scholarships going to restaurant team members.

Information about careers at Taco Bell can be found here: https://www.tacobell.com/careers .

* Those applying for a position with a franchisee or licensee of Taco Bell are not applying for to work at Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. Franchisees and licensees are independent business owners and employers, who are responsible for their own employment practices, including setting their own wage and benefit programs. Taco Bell Corp. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants for all job openings are welcome and will be considered without regard to race, gender, age, national origin, color, religion, disability, military status, or any other basis protected by applicable federal, state or local law. An offer of employment may be contingent upon a satisfactory background check and proof of employment eligibility.