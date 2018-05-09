Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back and Wilder Than Ever on May 10

The unforgettable fried chicken shell returns in all its glory to menus nationwide with a new wild sauce

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Taco Bell’s gone wild, or should we say, wilder. The Naked Chicken Chalupa became an instant fan-favorite when it bared all in January 2017 and now the iconic menu item is back. Returning for a limited time in its original recipe, plus a new spiced up version with a never-before-seen Wild sauce. Fans can feast on both versions of the Naked Chicken Chalupa beginning this Thursday, May 10.

The original Naked Chicken Chalupa is spicy in its own right with an all-white meat, raised without antibiotics* crispy chicken shell, kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning and packed with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch sauce. But the new Wilder Naked Chicken Chalupa takes the heat to the next level. Complete with the same crispy fried chicken shell and fillings, the wilder version is topped off with a bold, smoky Wild sauce that is bound to warm up taste buds.

For those that prefer cheese over spice, the disruptive, all-chicken shell is also being revamped as the Nacho Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa for a limited time test currently in Cleveland, OH, complete with warm nacho cheese delivering ultimate craveability. Variations of the beloved Naked Chicken Chalupa are also popping up on Taco Bell menus across the globe.

The Naked Chicken Chalupa and its wilder and cheesy versions are available at participating locations for just $2.99 a la carte, or in a $5 Box including a Naked Chicken Chalupa, a Doritos® Locos Taco, a Crunchy Taco and a Medium Drink.

Fans are encouraged to share their Naked Chicken Chalupa experiences using the hashtag #NakedChickenChalupa.

* Chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine. Antibiotics important to human medicine are those defined as “critically important,” “highly important,” and “important” according to the World Health Organization’s Critically Important Antimicrobials for Human Medicine, 4th Revision, 2013.

