Taco Bell Makes It Easier Than Ever To Order Vegetarian With All New ‘Veggie Mode’

Consumers will see a vegetarian-only Taco Bell menu with just one tap and unlock NEW certified vegetarian ingredients

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) On March 12, Taco Bell officially activates Veggie Mode, a single-swipe feature that instantly transforms the menu to show only vegetarian items on self-service ordering kiosks nationwide. While most of the industry is celebrating plant-based with one single offering on their menus, Veggie Mode makes it easier than ever for consumers to gain instant access to Taco Bell’s nearly 50 American Vegetarian Association (AVA)-certified items* (see full details below).

Taco Bell has also expanded its amount of AVA-certified vegetarian ingredients, now including fan favorites like Potato Bites, Chalupa shells and Hash Browns. As always, customers can further customize their orders while in Veggie Mode, with a total of over 20 million possible vegetarian menu combinations – enough to customize a new meal every day for more than 50,000 years.

Veggie Mode brings access to an abundance of meatless options and makes it easy; two main challenges for those looking for vegetarian options. With a literal press of a button, Veggie Mode unlocks new versions of classic Taco Bell menu items, including the options listed below. For more details and a video on how Veggie Mode works, check out How to Eat Vegetarian at Taco Bell on Taco Bell’s blog.

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito – Layered Vegetarian Burrito

Chalupa Supreme – Black Bean Chalupa Supreme

Chicken Soft Taco – Black Bean Soft Taco

“We’ve been doing vegetarian for a long time, but that is not enough for us. People should be given more options than one plant-based choice,” says Missy Schaaphok, RDN, Taco Bell’s Global Nutrition & Sustainability Manager. “At Taco Bell, celebrating vegetarian is more than just a trend, it is something we do every day of the week. With Veggie Mode, we are proud to make it even easier to order plant-based options that vegetarians and non-vegetarians can agree are delicious.”

Veggie Mode is another extension of Taco Bell’s leadership in food and digital innovation, establishing plant-based offerings as a sustained focus area for the brand moving forward. These are the latest steps in Taco Bell’s extensive vegetarian history, building off its first-ever dedicated vegetarian menu board in 2019 and a goal to be the top QSR for vegetarians in early 2020 .

*American Vegetarian Association-certified vegetarian food items are lacto-ovo, allowing consumption of dairy and eggs but not animal byproducts. Vegetarian and meat ingredients are handled in common, and cross contact may occur, which may not be acceptable to certain types of vegetarian diets. Neither Taco Bell, our employees, franchisees nor the AVA assume any responsibility for such cross contact.

