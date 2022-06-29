Taco Bell Makes Big Moves Introducing the Big Cheez-It Tostada

The two iconic brands have combined their classic flavors for an unexpected mashup that makes delicious sense at first (big) bite in a one-restaurant test

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The masterminds of Taco Bell and Cheez-It have come together for the ultimate Test Kitchen test: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. Just like the iconic cracker, this innovation features a Cheez-It square you know and love – made with 100% real cheese, ridges, but is now 16 times the original size. The collab creation tops the oversized cracker with layers upon layers of Taco Bell flavors. For a limited time in Southern California, fans can crunch their cravings with this abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on…but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Chief Food Innovation Officer. “We’re thrilled about this new concept with Cheez-It, which gives our fans the chance to experience the real cheese and crunch they love from both of our brands in a whole new way.”

The Big Cheez-It Tostada features the eye-catching Cheez-It square topped with Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, reduced-fat sour cream, fresh diced tomatoes, crisp lettuce and shredded cheddar cheese. Fans can experience this creation for only $2.49.

But that’s not all. A crunchier, exclusive surprise awaits for users of the Taco Bell website and mobile app: the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme®. Like its original counterpart, this version includes seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, reduced-fat sour cream and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is swapped for the oversized Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that’s grilled to go. This is the first time Taco Bell has offered a digital exclusive as part of a one-restaurant test. Fans can get all this cheesy goodness in the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme® for $4.29.

“This partnership is a true testament to Cheez-It’s continued success and commitment to innovation,” said Stefanie Miller, President, Away From Home, Kellogg Company. “We’re excited to incorporate Cheez-It – made with 100% real cheese – into Taco Bell favorites and deliver customers a bold, cheesy twist on the iconic chain’s go-to menu staples.”

The Big Cheez-It Tostada and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme are both currently testing at one Taco Bell location (2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606) for two weeks or while supplies last.

