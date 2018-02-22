Taco Bell with beer and no drive-through opening near UCF

Taco Bell Cantina is opening its first Central Florida location near UCF, a restaurant without a drive-through that also serves craft beer.

The new Taco Bell concept is opening in a 2,846-square-foot spot at the Plaza on University center at the corner of University Boulevard and Alafaya Trail, according to real estate broker JLL.

Taco Bell Cantina is slated for cities such as Gainesville and has already opened in about a dozen cities including Newport Beach, Calif., and Cincinnati.

“Taco Bell Cantina is a great example of a brand evolving to cater to today’s millennial tastes and preferences,” said a statement from Brandon Delanois, the broker who represented the landlord for the deal.

Taco Bell is planning to open as many as 300 of the drive-through-free locations over the next five years. The Cantina locations include a more open kitchen, murals from local artists and a walk-up window for ordering.

“When you factor in all the strengths of The Plaza on University’s location — the volume of employees at nearby office parks, the number of single-family neighborhoods in the vicinity, the exceptional vehicular traffic passing through the intersection of University Blvd and Alafaya Trail each day, and its proximity to the nation’s second-largest university — there is no better space for this type of concept in the Orlando market,” said the statement from Delanois.

