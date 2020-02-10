Taco Bell Appoints Nikki Lawson As Global Chief Brand Officer

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taco Bell Corp. today announced that it has named Nikki Lawson as Global Chief Brand Officer, responsible for continuing the success of the Taco Bell brand in the US and across the world.

Lawson, former Managing Director, KFC SOPAC (South Pacific), will join the brand effective this April, reporting to Mark King, Chief Executive Officer, Taco Bell Corp. Lawson comes to Taco Bell after nearly 20 years at KFC, having held numerous marketing leadership roles, first in the KFC Africa business, and later in SOPAC, where she served as Chief Marketing & Development Officer and, most recently, Managing Director.

“One of our biggest opportunities moving forward is positioning Taco Bell as the powerhouse global brand that it is, pushing us to continue to be a brand beyond QSR,” said King. “With her proven track record and unbelievable heart, I can’t think of anyone better for the job than Nikki, and I know her addition will strengthen Taco Bell’s position for another decade of global growth.”

Through building and leading strong teams, Lawson has significantly elevated the KFC brand and customer engagement through insights-driven advertising and customer touchpoints, upping social media engagement and corporate social responsibility practices, and delivering a record number of asset upgrades. Lawson is also passionate about making the world better, and through the KFC Youth Foundation and programs, KFC has helped young people by building confidence to work towards personal and career goals.

“I’ve loved every moment of leading the KFC brand in the SOPAC region and working with the dynamic people and franchise partners who are at the heart of the success we have enjoyed. To now have the opportunity to join the incredible Taco Bell brand is beyond exciting,” said Lawson. “I’m so impressed by their innovative culture and strong connection with customers and look forward to driving the next chapter of Taco Bell’s growth and purpose across the globe.”

About Taco Bell

Taco Bell Corp., a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is the world’s leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant brand. Taco Bell serves made-to-order and customizable tacos and burritos and other specialties with bold flavors, quality ingredients, breakthrough value, and best-in-class customer service to over 46 million customers weekly across the globe. Globally, Taco Bell and its franchisees operate more than 7,100 restaurants, including more than 600 restaurants across 30 countries outside of the U.S.