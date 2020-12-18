TableTab Revolutionizes Restaurant Industry With Safe & Efficient Contactless Dining Service

Start-up Technology Built to Support the Future of Dining

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the future of the restaurant industry becomes more and more uncertain, one solution-based start-up is aimed at operating the safest and most efficient high-margin dining experience available today. TableTab , launched by young professionals Shehryar Malik and Greg Kulchyckyj prior to COVID-19 with the goal of overall efficiency, is offering restaurateurs a simple way to survive — a contactless dining service. All conveniently housed on the diner’s mobile phone, guests can view digital menus, order their meal, and add to the tab, with their bill charged automatically.

More than just a trend, this touchless technology is an easy solution for an immediate need and a forward-thinking fix for an industry pressed for change. Facilitating a sense of security for all parties involved, TableTab provides a sanitary way of doing business without cutting into the profits the way other third-party services do. With restaurant owners singing their praises, Malik and Kulchyckyj, both in their early 20’s, are driven to facilitate better dining experiences and increase bottom lines. They are currently waiving all setup costs so that restaurants can get up and running without any financial commitment.

“We’re here to help restaurants,” said Greg Kulchyckyj, the startup’s Co-Founder, “we’re working closely with our partners to ensure they can reopen, and are looking to help more restaurants in the country do the same. We believe TableTab is well positioned to help restaurant staff and guests stay healthy and help owners stay in business with a profitable dine-in operation,” said Kulchyckyj.

Currently implemented in restaurants large and small across the country, TableTab pairs instant-gratification with improving workflow and catering to social distancing and maintaining safety. It is an innovative and essential way to promote the recovery of the restaurant industry.

“Small businesses are the cornerstone of our society. They keep our economy moving and growing. Restaurants are suffering right now incredibly, so if we have even a small role to play in their recovery and spearheading the resurrection of the restaurant industry, that’s definitely something we would want this venture to be remembered for,” said Kulchyckyj.

Restaurants can bounce back faster with TableTab behind them. To learn more about the technology, visit their website ( https://tabletab.io/ ) and follow them on Instagram (@tabletab_) and Facebook (@tabletabtoday).

