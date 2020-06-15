TableTab Launches Free Contactless Dining Service to Help Restaurants Bounce Back

Contactless dining provides safety to restaurant guests and staff amidst COVID-19

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In the wake of restaurants scrambling to reopen, finding ways to make customers feel safe dining out can be a challenge. Contactless dining will play a key role in providing guests with the sense of security needed to bring business back to restaurants. TableTab , a Boston-based company, has launched their free contactless dining service with restaurants nationwide to support reopening efforts. TableTab’s contactless dining solution, tested and launched with restaurants prior to COVID-19, provides a high-margin, sanitary, and personalized dining experience restaurants can rely on.

TableTab’s mobile app allows restaurant guests to view digital menus, order, and pay for their meal from the convenience and safety of their own device. The service promotes a safe dining experience by eliminating the need to touch physical menus, transact payment, and exchange items like pens, check presenters, and receipts.

The product features full menus with photos and descriptions that drive social engagement and provide restaurants with increased word-of-mouth. TableTab acts as a critical tool to help restaurants reopen safely by meeting government guidelines on social distancing. With digital order and payment designed to improve turn times, increase check sizes, and lower overhead, there is an opportunity to aid restaurants against tight margins and predatory commissions by third-party delivery providers like DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats. To that end, TableTab is completely free for restaurants.

TableTab launched earlier this year at Boston Burger Company and other restaurants in Somerville, MA. The original launch with restaurant partners enabled TableTab to gather the necessary insights to iterate its product and effectively serve restaurants under COVID-19. The company is now leveraging its technology to help restaurants bounce back with contactless dining.

The CEO of TableTab sees contactless dining facilitating the sense of security needed for people to confidently dine out and support restaurants. Industry experts believe restaurants will need to adopt solutions like TableTab to mitigate the unprecedented impact of COVID-19. To meet demand and help restaurants outside Massachusetts, the company recently made its service available nationwide and is now supporting its newest partners in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California.

For more information, please visit https://partners.tabletab.io .