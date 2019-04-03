TAB Street – Food Allergy and Gluten Free Restaurant Directory

(RestaurantNews.com) TAB Street is an emerging platform that has listings of food allergy and gluten-free restaurants, bakeries, and hotels that have gone above and beyond and listed the information on their respective websites for allergy, food allergy and gluten free information.

TAB Street is all about empowering everyone, young and old with food allergies, gluten-free diet and Celiac Disease. To help these millions of people with food allergies. No matter the size of the town, from rural areas to the city every listing that meets the criteria qualifies.

This will allow anyone (you don’t need to have food allergies to use the site) to pull up tabstreet.com at home or on the road and see what is available within 100 miles (geolocation feature). This is perfect for parents, frequent travelers, grandparents, friends and family of a person with food allergies, food intolerance, gluten-free and Celiac disease.

Why is this important? There are 32 million people in the US alone with allergies and they range in all ages, from young to old. Those 32 million people have family and friends that don’t want to exclude them on eating out adventures, road trips, and travel. So, if you just add one extra person to the 32 million you would have 64 million people who either have or care for someone with the disease. Of those totals, 1 in 10 adults with allergies, and 1 in 13 children in the United States alone. A 377 % increase of food reactions between 2007 and 2016.

The website is a work continuous in nature which will grow as our knowledge and resources grow:

Currently over 3500 listings and growing for the US, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom

• Verified information at time of entry for allergy free and/or gluten free information and sometimes both

• Geolocation up to 100 miles for travel at home or on the road – With geolocation, directions are within the site for listings and the user can choose the range

• Only listings that have allergy free and/or gluten free information available on the website

• Food Allergy, food intolerance, Celiac Disease resource

• Can search by one or multiple allergies, city, category, state and current location radius up to 100 miles or a combination thereof

Restaurants are taking notice and making the changes to their website, menus, dedicating kitchen area and training their staff. Any restaurant, hotel, college, bakery interested in having their listing for free can drop us a line at listme@tabstreet.com . All we ask is that your website have the respective qualifying information currently listed.

About TAB Street

The message from the founder “TAB Street was born out of hunger and desperation after becoming diagnosed later in life with multiple food and environmental allergies. Being diagnosed later in life it became clear trying to travel either alone or with someone else, finding a place to eat was not an easy thing to do.” Beate

Website: https://tabstreet.com

Contact:

info@tabstreet.com