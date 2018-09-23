SZA, Playboi Carti and Baltimore rappers deliver at Trillectro festival in Columbia

After hours of mostly aggressive bravado, with varying degrees of effectiveness, the freshest breath of air — more like a gust — hit the Merriweather Post Pavilion main stage on Saturday night in the form of SZA, the R&B singer selected to headline the Trillectro festival in Columbia.
Mostly performing songs from “Ctrl,” the Grammy-nominated singer displayed the raw emotions and vulnerability that made the 2017 album so instantly memorable. Her lyrics reveal insecurities and moments of resiliency, both through loving others and having to stare long in the mirror. In other words, she sings tenderly, unflinchingly about the human experience.
“I get so lonely I forget what I’m worth / We get so lonely, we pretend that this works,” SZA sang on “Drew Barrymore,” as vintage video clips of the actress played on the video screen behind her.
Despite such occasional stark observations, her confidence and vocal ability made it obvious why she’s now a festival headliner. Three years ago, she was on this same stage much earlier in the day, largely as an unknown artist trying to win over some Sweetlife Festival attendees. Albums as good as “Ctrl” tend to change situations rapidly.
If other performers’ sets felt straightforward and perfunctory, SZA, who performed with a three-piece band, approached her’s like a true festival headliner, bringing out surprise guests to keep the audience on its toes.
First came Goldlink, the D.C. rapper whose “Crew” hasn’t lost an ounce of joy since its 2016 release, especially in Maryland. D.C. torchbearer Wale performed his collaboration with SZA, “The Need to Know,” before raising the temperature with “No Hands.” Finally, her Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Jay Rock showed up to perform “Win.” SZA watched and danced nearby, smiling with pride having created unique moments — increasingly rare feats in the festival ecosystem.
But during captivating renditions of her best songs, such as “The Weekend” and “Love Galore,” SZA made it plain she was the night’s star.
Other noteworthy moments from Trillectro:
