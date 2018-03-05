Synuma Partners with Captain D’s & Newk’s Eatery to Provide Its Advanced Project Management Software Solution

Synuma’s Proprietary Technology Synchronizes Sales, Development & Operations

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Synuma – a leading provider of advanced project management software solutions for multi-unit development – announces a strategic partnership with Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant with 533 restaurants in 21 states, and Newk’s Eatery, the fast casual restaurant known for its culinary-driven menu with more than 115 locations in 15 states. With this partnership, both franchised brands are utilizing Synuma’s proprietary technology to synchronize and manage their development process from beginning to end.

In addition to Captain D’s and Newk’s Eatery, Synuma recently partnered with FSC Franchise Co. to further their goal of nationwide growth for Beef O’ Brady’s and The Brass Tap. With a plan to elevate growth momentum for both brands, FSC Franchise Co. is working with Synuma to assimilate all their information under one roof to identify what improvements can be made to the development process and ultimately compress their lead to open time.

Synuma is the only company to offer a single project management tool that allows franchisors and corporations to seamlessly track their business process from initial sales through the development and construction stages to ongoing operations for multiple locations. Synuma’s software also allows true networking, communication and reporting between the various departments within an organization, as well as transparency and software alignment that removes the adage of “one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing.”

“Synuma has definitely over-delivered on their promise to provide us with a software solution that consolidates and effectively manages our development processes and helps position our brand for rapid growth,” said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Captain D’s. “Synuma’s leadership and staff have been incredibly hands-on, meeting with us to customize our software and reporting and walking us through implementation every step of the way.”

Synuma was formed in 2016 by professionals who have worked in the franchising sales, real estate and development and operations segments of the industry for more than 20 years. They recognized an un-met need in the industry that was causing many franchisors and companies to fall short in meeting their franchisee onboarding, site opening timelines and budgets.

“With our collective background and my personal experience as a multi-unit franchisee, we understand better than anyone that there’s nothing that impedes cash flow more than a delayed opening and coming in over-budget,” said Paul Giggi, Managing Partner of Synuma. “Synuma’s technology solution will allow Captain D’s and Newk’s Eatery to open their locations faster while staying on budget and precisely managing projects and territories.”

According to Giggi, Captain D’s and Newk’s Eatery chose Synuma to accomplish several goals. The brands needed to manage their CRM, real estate, construction and operations with one tool, as well as onboard franchisees and open units faster.

“What sold us on Synuma’s project management solution was that it was developed by industry professionals who understand franchising,” said Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Design and Construction, Newk’s Eatery. “We couldn’t be happier, as they’ve worked closely with us to tailor a solution to fit our needs and provide easy interface with all departments that tracks the entire process.”

About Synuma

Based in Tampa, Florida, Synuma is a leading provider of advanced project management solutions that effectively synchronize and efficiently manage the development process, from sales, real estate, and ground-breaking to construction, unit opening and operations. Synuma works closely with franchisors and corporations building multiple locations to implement its proprietary technology, allowing them to complete their projects on-time, under budget and reach their revenue streams quicker. Addressing the three key areas of development – sales, development/construction and operations – Synuma’s project management solution consolidates processes into one intuitive cloud-based system that can be accessed anywhere at any time on any device. For additional information and to schedule a demo, visit www.synuma.com.

About Captain D’s

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D’s has 533 restaurants in 21 states. Captain D’s is the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D’s has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for more than 48 years. Captain D’s serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company’s signature hand-battered fish, which is cooked to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, and surf and turf, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D’s favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

About Newk’s Eatery

Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Newk’s Eatery is leading the next generation of fast casual with its culinary-driven menu prepared in Newk’s open kitchens, featuring made-from-scratch soups, fresh tossed salads, hand-crafted pizzas, grilled and toasted sandwiches and fresh-baked cakes from Newk’s very own bakery. Founded in 2004, Newk’s currently operates and franchises more than 115 units in 15 states. The company is gaining national attention for its accelerated growth and commitment to community, including Newk’s Cares, an ongoing program which has raised more than $720,000 for ovarian cancer research and awareness. The award-winning brand is consistently named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers and Shakers;” was named to Franchise Times’ “Fast and Serious” list for three consecutive years; is listed in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report; and was named among NRN’s Top 200 and Top 5 Fastest-Growing Chains and Restaurant Business’ Top 40 Fast-Casual Chains. For more information on franchising, visit newks.com/franchise.

