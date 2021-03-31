Synuma Appoints Paul Giggi as President

Giggi Has Served as Synuma’s Chief Development Officer Since 2016

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Synuma – the leading provider of advanced sales and project management software solutions for multi-unit development – announced today it has appointed Paul Giggi as president. Giggi has served as Synuma’s chief development officer since 2016 when the company was founded.

As CDO, Giggi has signed major franchise brands, such as Dairy Queen, Checkers & Rally’s, Marcos Pizza, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Captain D’s, Newk’s Eatery and more. Additionally, he has worked closely with client partners to implement Synuma’s proprietary technology solution, allowing them to complete their projects on-time, under budget and reach their revenue streams quicker.

“Paul has played a critical role in Synuma’s growth over the past five years. He brings a valuable perspective as someone who has worked for many years in franchise development for a franchisor and as a multi-unit franchisee. He understands the industry and has helped Synuma develop a solution that addresses and overcomes the challenges that multi-unit developers face,” said Fred Mastropasqua, Co-Founder and CEO of Synuma. “I am confident that under Paul’s leadership and guidance, Synuma will continue its growth trajectory and solidify its reputation as the only single project management solution that provides franchisors, franchisees and corporations the ability to seamlessly track their business process from initial sales through the real estate and construction stages to ongoing operations for multiple locations.”

Giggi has more than 30 years of experience in the franchising sector, including 15 years as a multi-unit, multi-concept franchise owner. In addition, he has lead franchise development efforts, as well as served in a variety of leadership and management roles for major brands, including Marriott/HOST, Kraft Foods, Concessions International, Dock 3, and FSC Franchise Co.

“I am honored to be named president and truly excited about Synuma’s future. We have been a leader in franchise project management and development, providing innovated solutions that allow automated networking, communication and reporting between all departments within an organization, as well as transparency and software alignment,” said Giggi. “With the recent addition of artificial intelligence capabilities for our proprietary CRM, franchisors now can better predict outcomes, improve their overall recruitment results and boost closing success rates.”

As president, Giggi will be responsible for developing and executing all aspects of the company’s growth strategies, including operational management, marketing, sales, customer engagement, information technology and financial oversight.

Synuma was formed in 2016 by professionals who have over 50 years of combined experience as franchisors and as franchisees with backgrounds in the sales, real estate, construction and operations segments. The Synuma team recognized an unmet need in the industry for franchisors to better meet their franchisee onboarding, site opening timelines and development budget goals.

Synuma consolidates processes into one intuitive cloud-based system that can be accessed anywhere at any time on any device. Its Customer Relationship Management (CRM)/ Sales solution provides valuable tools to qualify, track and manage a prospect from the point of interest through the signing of the franchise agreement. Synuma’s Real Estate and Construction tool efficiently streamlines tasks and milestones in one place, eliminating redundancy and compresses the timeline from site selection to unit opening. And, its Operations tool effectively transitions a unit from opening to managing ongoing training and operations. Synuma’s software development and programming are performed in-house by an experienced team of software development professionals led by the company’s co-founders, Fred Mastropasqua, CST, MCSE, CEO, and Ed Gorski, Chief Architect.

About Synuma

Based in Tampa, Florida, Synuma is a leading provider of advanced project management solutions that effectively synchronize and efficiently manage the development process, from sales/CRM, real estate, and ground-breaking to construction, unit opening and operations. Synuma works closely with franchisors and corporations building multiple locations to implement its proprietary technology, allowing them to complete their projects on-time, under budget and reach their revenue streams quicker. Addressing the three key areas of development – sales, development/construction and operations – Synuma’s project management solution consolidates processes into one intuitive cloud-based system that can be accessed anywhere at any time on any device. For additional information and to schedule a demo, visit www.synuma.com .

Media Contact:

Kim Donovan

Loud & Clear PR

404-822-7087

kim@loudclearpr.com

The post Synuma Appoints Paul Giggi as President first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.