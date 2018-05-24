Swing Into Summer With Drive Shack’s Unlimited Game Play Pass

Swing Pass available starting May 23

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Close your eyes and imagine you and five of your friends soaking in the sun during five hours of unlimited golf game play on some of the top courses in the country.

Now open your eyes and head to Drive Shack because that’s exactly what Orlando’s premier golf-entertainment destination is offering this summer.

Beginning today, May 23, the three-story, indoor/outdoor all-weather golf-entertainment complex invites guests to swing into summer and play all day with its new Swing Pass. Guests can swing in early and play from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for just $45, choose to day play from 2-7 p.m. for $55, or purchase both to play all day for up to six guests per bay. *Not valid towards event bookings. Not valid with any other offer.

Each Swing Pass includes:

One fully equipped bay for up to six guests

Five hours of unlimited BayPlay, including Drive Shack’s hottest games. Play some of the top courses in the country, like Teton Pines and Linfield National, or take advantage of Drive Shack’s signature technology, which includes proprietary games like Shackjack and Monster Hunt.

This is all in addition to Drive Shack’s always-complimentary Free Play Game Lounge, featuring classic games like shuffleboard, Skee-ball and Pac-Man.

Each of Drive Shack’s 90 weatherproof hitting bays is fully equipped with everything you can imagine, creating a memorable experience with friends and family alike. Check out your swing, track your scores, compete with other bays or simply PLAY ON using Drive Shack’s interactive games and even watch your favorite shows on-demand with three flat-screen TVs.

Drive Shack’s elevated bar and grill provides unexpected plays on everyone’s favorite dishes, like the juicy Hole-in-One Burger, Loaded Tots, Stacked Nachos and Churros. Pair your meal with a craft cocktail, beer, wine or signature creations like our DS Sloshies.

So be sure to swing into Drive Shack this summer and enjoy the unlimited Swing Pass. Offered for a limited time only. The Swing Pass is available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is not valid on Saturday or Sunday.

Located at 7285 Corner Drive in Lake Nona’s vibrant Sports and Performance District, Drive Shack Orlando is open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit driveshack.com.

Drive Shack: Play On.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Orlando is a subsidiary of Drive Shack Inc., a publicly traded owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Drive Shack is developing venues across the country that are reimagining the traditional concept of a golf course through blended, industry-leading technology, design and service that creates a golf-entertainment experience for every skill level and interest. Unlike traditional driving ranges, Drive Shack’s complexes will feature technologically enhanced, signature golf-based games using complimentary TaylorMade clubs and are designed for players of all skill levels. Each venue will have full-service food and beverage areas as well as private event space that can accommodate groups from 10 up to 1,000 in size. Drive Shack Inc. also owns American Golf, one of the largest owners and operators of golf properties nationwide.

Contacts:

Courtney Mazzella, Champion Management

972-930-9933

cmazzella@championmgt.com

Amy Phillips, Drive Shack

214-642-0325

aphillips@driveshack.com

Investor Relations, Drive Shack

516-268-7460

IR@driveshack.com