Swig Prepares to Introduce ‘Dirty Sodas’ to the Lone Star State

Popular drive-thru drink concept to hire up to 40 team members ahead of May grand opening in Fairview Town Center

Fairview, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Texans can look forward to a little more pop in their favorite fountain drinks because Swig – the one-of-a-kind, Utah-born customizable drink shop – will make its debut in Fairview on Friday, May 6!

Located at 371 Southwind Lane in the Fairview Town Center, Swig will soon become the go-to destination for fun family experiences centered on fountain drinks with a twist. When the new drive-thru soda shop opens, it will serve the brand’s signature Dirty Soda

– a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious syrup-spiked mix-ins.

Guests will be able to choose from a variety of fountain drinks that are customizable with a choice of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular drink concept will offer Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – boba teas and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites for the perfect pick-me-up throughout the day.

“At Swig, we strive to be the best part of someone’s day by offering a warm, friendly smile while serving the best-tasting drinks and treats in a fast-moving drive-thru line,” said Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “We’re beyond excited to bring Swig to the great state of Texas, and we can’t wait to hire a great team and become an integral part of the Fairview community.”

When the Fairview Swig opens, it will mark the first in Texas and 39th systemwide. To learn more about Swig and to view the full menu, visit swigdrinks.com .

About Swig

Swig, home of the Dirty Soda

, was founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas and the two came up with the idea for a drive-by drink shop that had customized flavors added to its drinks. From that small beginning, Swig has expanded into multiple states, becoming thousands of people’s go-to destination for personalized sodas, customized energy drinks, boba teas, cookies and other sweets. Swig is part of Savory Fund, a management group that infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of 65 industry veterans who have experience in everything from real estate, development and construction, store operations, procurement, technology, recruiting, training and finance. For more information, visit swigdrinks.com and follow Swig on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

