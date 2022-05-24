Swig Prepares to Bring Acclaimed Dirty Soda to More of The Sooner State

Industry-changing soda retailer will open new Norman drive-thru near popular Legacy Park in June

Norman, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Swig – an industry-changing soda concept – can’t open its Norman location Sooner enough as more Oklahomans are craving to try its unique drinks and treats!

Fortunately for locals, Swig will open its third Oklahoma location in Norman at 1904 24th Ave. NW near recreational hot spot Legacy Park this June. When the customizable drink shop opens its doors, it’ll be the perfect place for park goers, students, faculty and families to find a little refreshment with a twist. The new opening will mark the trendsetting drive-thru soda shop’s 41st location systemwide and will feature Swig’s signature Dirty Soda

– a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious flavor-filled mix-ins.

Swig has developed a loyal following due to its cool, customizable drink options and warm, friendly service. Guests can mix and match their favorite fountain drink with a wide combination of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular drink concept will offer Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – boba teas, sweet teas, hot chocolate and treats like a variety of cookies and pretzel bites with different dipping options.

“We’re thrilled to open our third Swig location in Oklahoma and especially excited to bring our one-of-a-kind drinks and service to Sooner Nation and the Norman community,” said Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “There’s no doubt in my mind that our guests will be enthusiastic to try our signature drinks and come up with some tasty creations of their own while enjoying our delicious treats!”

Swig currently operates 40 locations in Arizona, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. It opened its first Texas location earlier this month in Dallas-Fort Worth, plans to open its first in Las Vegas later this year and will have 55 locations in six states by the end of 2022. The 1,145-square foot facility is expected to bring 22 jobs to Norman.

To learn more about Swig and to view the full menu, visit swignsweets.com .

About Swig

Swig, home of the Dirty Soda

, was founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas and the two came up with the idea for a drive-by drink shop that had customized flavors added to its drinks. From that small beginning, Swig has expanded into multiple states, becoming thousands of people’s go-to destination for personalized sodas, customized energy drinks, boba teas, cookies and other sweets. Swig is part of Savory Fund, a management group that infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of 65 industry veterans who have experience in everything from real estate, development and construction, store operations, procurement, technology, recruiting, training and finance. For more information, visit swigdrinks.com and follow Swig on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

