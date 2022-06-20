Swig Celebrates Grand Opening of First Norman Shop

Industry-changing drive-thru soda concept opened near Legacy Park on June 10 and gave away FREE drinks and cookies June 10-12

Norman, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Norman community just got their first sip of a Dirty

Soda when Swig opened its doors near Legacy Park on Friday, June 10!

Located at 1904 24th Ave. NW, the new customizable soda shop celebrated its Norman debut by offering Free Swig Days throughout the weekend! From June 10-12, every Swig guest received a free drink and cookie.

Norman’s new Swig is the perfect place for students, faculty, friends and families to enjoy a refreshment with a twist, including the viral Dirty

Soda – a combination of popular soft drinks and delicious flavor-filled mix-ins.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our growth in Oklahoma and are proud to give the Norman community their very own Swig,” said Swig Founder Nicole Tanner. “We’ve hired an incredible local team and we’re all thrilled to be serving our one-of-a-kind drinks and treats to the Norman community. Plus, our shop is in an awesome location, right next to Legacy Park, so locals can grab customized drinks and treats for a picnic at the park!”

Norman’s first Swig is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The new opening marks Swig’s third Oklahoma location and 41st systemwide.

Swig offers a variety of fountain drinks that are customizable with a choice of flavors, creams, purees and fresh fruits. In addition to sodas, the popular drink concept offers Refreshers, Revivers – Swig’s proprietary energy drink – sweet teas, boba teas and treats, including cookies and pretzel bites for the perfect pick-me-up throughout the day. To learn more about Swig and to view the full menu, visit swigdrinks.com .

About Swig

Swig, home of the Dirty

Soda, was founded in 2010 in St. George, Utah. Owner and Founder Nicole Tanner was brainstorming with her husband one night about possible business ideas and the two came up with the idea for a drive-by drink shop that had customized flavors added to its drinks. From that small beginning, Swig has expanded into multiple states, becoming thousands of people’s go-to destination for personalized sodas, customized energy drinks, boba teas, cookies and other sweets. Swig is part of Savory Fund, a management group that infuses exciting startup brands with capital and pairs them with its team of 65 industry veterans who have experience in everything from real estate, development and construction, store operations, procurement, technology, recruiting, training and finance. For more information, visit swigdrinks.com and follow Swig on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Savory Fund

Savory, a Mercato Partners Fund, is focused on delivering outsized returns through strategic investments in the food and beverage industry. Savory partners with high-potential, profitable, emerging restaurant brands, to deliver financial capital, industry expertise, revenue opportunities, profitability enhancements and new location development. The Savory team contributes directly to all aspects of growth and replication by using a proven playbook and methodology. Founder involvement in the expansion of a brand is a central theme of the Savory approach as founders carry the tribal knowledge around the uniqueness that has energized early success and is essential to future growth. For more information, visit SavoryFund.com .

