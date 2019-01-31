Swift & Sons' $48 Restaurant Week menu will leave you feeling you got away with something

Swift & Sons’ is going big for dinner during Chicago Restaurant Week.

Order off the $48 prix fixe menu (note: less expensive than the least expensive steak on the regular menu), and you’ll not only leave steakhouse-stuffed, as I like to say, but also feeling a bit as though you got away with something.

Sitting in the vast dining room — just about full at 6 p.m. on a snowy Saturday night — of the Fulton Market eatery, the high-ceilings feel like a cool loft, but the lovely lighting brings a candlelit warmth, even coziness to the space. The service, unfussy but spot-on, meant the three courses and dessert were nicely paced and allowed for a night of good food and some time to catch up with an old friend.

Here’s what we loved most.

For the first course, go for the arugula salad — it’s piled high, lightly dressed and flecked with red onion, mushroom and Parmesan. Sounds basic, but its peppery freshness was a reminder of summer, long-ago summer. A garlicky, melt-in-your mouth country pate is on offer too; accompanied by some lovely thick toast, cornichons and Dijon mustard, it doesn’t disappoint.

RELATED: 18 don’t-miss spots for Chicago Restaurant Week

The second course offered two types of pasta. Without hesitation, the tagliatelle with bolognese sauce has to be one of the best iterations of that dish around. It is the stuff of daydreams. Light, almost buttery pasta ribbons dotted with a rich meaty red sauce. Bottle that stuff up!

Not a meat eater? We also tried the agnolotti stuffed with a lightly sweet and creamy celery root puree that could easily be mistaken for ricotta cheese. The light dress of balsamic vinegar was a nice touch.

The third course favorite at our table was the eye of rib-eye – two beautifully marbled medallions cooked medium rare and lightly charred on one side. The escarole, also lightly charred, and the pickled potatoes were simple but satisfying sides.

Roasted scallops — you get two of them — with brown butter, cauliflower and capers were wonderful too. A third option was farrotto (a risottolike dish made with farro, whole grain wheat) with winter vegetables and sweet corn.

Finally, we each ordered one of the two desserts. The filling for the Key lime tart with candied lemon and Thai basil granita was lovely, but the crust itself was difficult to get a fork into — in fact a piece went flying. No injuries. The second dessert was a dark chocolate pudding — dense, dark and only a hint of sweetness — paired with a small rectangle of caramel cake. It was like a birthday cake at the end of a great (and big) celebration.

See for yourself.

1000 W. Fulton Market, 312-733-9420, swiftandsonschicago.com

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 7. For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to choosechicago.com

ldonovan@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @byldonovan

MORE COVERAGE

Escape to a Mediterranean oasis at Aba for Restaurant Week »

Where to eat during Chicago Restaurant Week? Check out our daily reviews »

Full and buzzed: Where to get a burger, beer and shot special in Chicago »