Sweetfin Partners with Viral Social Media Chef Tway Nguyen for Vietnamese-Inspired Summer Bowl

California-inspired poke concept and popular culinary content creator collaborate for limited-time bowl launching on July 6

Santa Monica, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dedicated to innovating its menu with culinary inspiration from cultures across the globe, Sweetfin is unveiling a new, limited-time bowl with the help of Vietnamese social media star and chef Tway “Twaydabae” Nguyen !

Tway is Vietnamese-born social media personality who is famous for her Twaydabae channel, spanning across multiple social media platforms. She has gained massive popularity for her easy recipes, food reviews and comparisons and challenges. On TikTok, she has blown up from her super-personable, highly-tasteful and original cooking videos.

From July 6 to Sept. 30, the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept will feature The Tway Bowl — handcrafted by Nguyen and Sweetfin Culinary Director Andrea Cuellar. Inspired by Nguyen’s Vietnamese roots and culinary style, The Tway Bowl is a refreshing, herbaceous bowl with vermicelli noodles and topped with a classic Vietnamese sauce, crispy onions and rice crackers. The limited-time bowl also comes with a choice of protein as well as sesame seeds, scallions, cilantro, cucumber, house-made pickled carrots and daikon.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Tway to add a new culture’s influence on our menu,” said Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “The Tway Bowl is one-of-a-kind and offers a bite into the rich culinary history of Vietnam, as well as refreshing flavors perfect for summer. We can’t wait to let our guests try this amazing bowl!”

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean. To learn more about Sweetfin, visit sweetfin.com .

About Sweetfin

Since 2015, Sweetfin has been on a mission to fuel life through freshness with its healthful, gluten-free and chef-driven poke and plant-based bowls. The fast-casual restaurant serves both customizable and Signature Bowls from a menu created by former Top Chef contestant Chef Dakota Weiss and provides a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally craveable. After visiting the Islands, founders Alan Nathan, Seth Cohen and Brett Nestadt were inspired to bring the authentic Hawaiian dish to Los Angeles, but with a uniquely Californian twist. The brand currently owns and operates 16 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, with several more in the pipeline. Sweetfin was named to QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, was recognized as a “Breakout Brand” by Nation’s Restaurant News, was named the best poke concept in LA by LA Magazine and has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, GQ, Inc. Magazine, Vogue and more. For more information, visit sweetfin.com and follow Sweetfin on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from Sweetfin

The post Sweetfin Partners with Viral Social Media Chef Tway Nguyen for Vietnamese-Inspired Summer Bowl first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.