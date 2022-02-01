Sweetfin Names Champion PR and Social Media Agency of Record

Chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept selects Dallas-based agency to support next phase of expansion

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Breakout poke concept Sweetfin announced today its engagement of Champion as its Public Relations and Social Media Agency of Record.

Champion’s scope of work for the chef-driven, California-based brand that was recently named to QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals is focused on building brand awareness by generating earned media coverage on a local and national level. In addition, the Dallas-based agency will provide an overarching social media content strategy and community management support across various channels for Sweetfin.

“Sweetfin is preparing to grow both within and outside of Southern California this year, and we feel certain Champion is the right team to support us during this new stage of expansion,” said Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “Champion has strong media connections in SoCal and the markets we’ll soon be entering, and their social media team is exceptional. We look forward to kicking off this partnership and have no doubt this will be a pivotal step in us achieving Sweetfin’s mission of fueling life through freshness.”

Now in its 20th year, Champion ranks among the nation’s largest and most acclaimed PR and digital media agencies in the foodservice space, representing blue-chip national brands such as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, SPB Hospitality, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Fazoli’s, Dog Haus, Bar Louie and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. The agency’s clientele spans a wide array of industries including high tech, automotive, consumer products, real estate and not-for-profits.

“We’re proud to partner with the innovator and leader of the poke and plant-based bowl category,” said Champion Principal Eric Spiritas. “After meeting Seth, Alan and Brett for multiple in-person meetings, what really attracted me to Sweetfin is their deep understanding of local-store marketing and PR. It was exciting to see restaurant founders believe in what Champion does so well. We look forward to providing our best-in-class support and helping Sweetfin during this thrilling time for their brand.”

For more information on Champion, including a complete list of clients, visit championmgt.com .

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable raw fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean. To learn more about Sweetfin, visit sweetfin.com .

About Sweetfin

Since 2015, Sweetfin has been on a mission to fuel life through freshness with its healthful, gluten-free and chef-driven poke and plant-based bowls. The fast-casual restaurant serves both customizable and Signature Bowls from a menu created by former Top Chef contestant Chef Dakota Weiss and provides a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally craveable. After visiting the Islands, founders Alan Nathan, Seth Cohen and Brett Nestadt were inspired to bring the authentic Hawaiian dish to Los Angeles, but with a uniquely Californian twist. The brand currently owns and operates 14 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, with several more in the pipeline. Sweetfin was named to QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, was recognized as a “Breakout Brand” by Nation’s Restaurant News, was named the best poke concept in LA by LA Magazine and has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, GQ, Inc. Magazine, Vogue and more. For more information, visit sweetfin.com and follow Sweetfin on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post Sweetfin Names Champion PR and Social Media Agency of Record first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.