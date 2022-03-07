Sweetfin Launches Fresh, Nutritious Vegan and Vegetarian Sides

Spicy Cucumber Salad, Chile Ginger Forbidden Rice Noodles, Kelp Noodle Slaw and more available at chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept starting March 8

Santa Monica, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sweetfin is building upon its fresh, delicious vegan and vegetarian lineup with the addition of five nutritious new sides that are sure to keep guests energized and satiated throughout the day.

Beginning March 8, when fans of the chef-driven, California-inspired poke concept order their favorite scratch-made poke and plant-based bowls, they’ll be able to add on these nutrient-rich, vegan and vegetarian sides that feature powerhouse ingredients:

Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan) – Ponzu lime dressing, chili flakes and crispy garlic.

– Ponzu lime dressing, chili flakes and crispy garlic. Citrus Kale Crunch Salad (Vegan) – Orange vinaigrette, avocado, carrots, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds.

– Orange vinaigrette, avocado, carrots, pumpkin seeds and sesame seeds. Chile Ginger Forbidden Rice Noodles (Vegan) – Miso sesame sauce, pickled fresno chilis, pickled shiitake mushroom, mango, cilantro, carrots, napa cabbage and crispy garlic.

– Miso sesame sauce, pickled fresno chilis, pickled shiitake mushroom, mango, cilantro, carrots, napa cabbage and crispy garlic. Kelp Noodle Slaw (Vegetarian) – Sesame mayo dressing, carrots, cucumbers and napa cabbage.

– Sesame mayo dressing, carrots, cucumbers and napa cabbage. Seaweed Salad (Vegan) – Wakame seaweed and sesame seeds.

“At Sweetfin, we aim to provide a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally craveable every time someone walks through our doors,” said Sweetfin President and Co-Founder Seth Cohen. “Our lineup of nutrient-packed vegan and vegetarian sides falls right in line with this commitment. We can’t wait to give guests even more premium offerings highlighting our unique flavors.”

Well-known for popularizing Hawaiian poke in the United States, Sweetfin was one of the first standalone poke concepts outside of Hawaii. Sweetfin’s chef-driven, 100% gluten-free menu uses premium quality ingredients, sustainable fish and homemade preparations for all of its sauces, bases and toppings. As a California-inspired concept, Sweetfin’s menu takes culinary inspiration from a number of different cultures ranging from Japanese to Korean. To learn more about Sweetfin, visit sweetfin.com .

About Sweetfin

Since 2015, Sweetfin has been on a mission to fuel life through freshness with its healthful, gluten-free and chef-driven poke and plant-based bowls. The fast-casual restaurant serves both customizable and Signature Bowls from a menu created by former Top Chef contestant Chef Dakota Weiss and provides a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally craveable. After visiting the Islands, founders Alan Nathan, Seth Cohen and Brett Nestadt were inspired to bring the authentic Hawaiian dish to Los Angeles, but with a uniquely Californian twist. The brand currently owns and operates 14 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, with several more in the pipeline. Sweetfin was named to QSR’s 40/40 List for 2022: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals, was recognized as a “Breakout Brand” by Nation’s Restaurant News, was named the best poke concept in LA by LA Magazine and has been featured in Bloomberg, Forbes, The Hollywood Reporter, GQ, Inc. Magazine, Vogue and more. For more information, visit sweetfin.com and follow Sweetfin on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

