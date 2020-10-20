Sweet Paris to Make Life a Little Sweeter in Sugar Land, TX with Opening of New Store

Founded in Houston, Popular Franchise Offers Sweet and Savory Crepes, Waffles, and More

Sugar Land, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sweet Paris Creperie & Café , the ultra-popular restaurant concept founded in Houston which began franchising in 2018 through a unique strategic partnership model, will now open its newest location in Sugar Land, TX late October. Specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more, Sweet Paris crafts dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful. Located at 15911 City Walk in the Sugar Land Town Square, the new store marks Sweet Paris’ 11th location overall.

“Our mission from day one has been to revive the art of eating crêpes, and we could not be more thrilled to see the expansion of Sweet Paris into the beautiful community of Sugar Land Town Square. This opening will mark the second store opening for the Rueda Family — our first ever Strategic Partners and the wonderful family behind the successful operation of Sweet Paris Katy, TX,” said Allison Chavez, Sweet Paris co-founder.

The Rueda Family – Carlos and Johana Rueda, Andres Gonzalez and Pilar Guerrero – opened Sweet Paris in Katy, TX in 2018, and now in 2020, only two years later will open Sweet Paris at Sugarland Town Square, which will be the 11th location overall for Sweet Paris.

Founded in 2012 by Allison and Ivan Chavez, Sweet Paris has quickly become one of the hottest restaurant franchises in Houston with its Instagram-worthy, French-inspired interiors and delicious food and drinks made of the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors. Allison and Ivan met as undergraduate students at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and bonded over a love for crepes, soon making it their mission to “revive the art of eating crêpes” and traveling the world in search of flavors and new ways to bring this popular street food to market.

Sweet Paris’ menu contains items to whet any guest’s appetite, including crêpes, waffles, salads, paninis, soups, milkshakes, frozen mimosas and hot espresso and Nutella drinks. Families, friends and lovers can enjoy their artful and tasty food and drinks in a beautiful setting for breakfast, lunch, snacks, dinner or dessert.

The Sugar Land location will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in and carryout orders. Guests can also order delivery and pick-up online through www.sweetparis.com and third-party delivery services such as Uber Eats and Door Dash. To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Sweet Paris Sugar Land has implemented robust health and safety protocols – including frequent cleaning and sanitizing, required face coverings for all employees and guests, practicing social distancing, parties limited to 10 people or fewer, individual packaged utensils, and more – so guests can feel comfortable at the restaurant. For more information about Sweet Paris Sugar Land, visit www.sweetparis.com or call 346-368-2028.

Sweet Paris is also looking to grow in new markets through its strategic partnership model, in which individuals and groups with a hospitality background can be the first to bring Sweet Paris to their market. For more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

About Sweet Paris

Founded in Houston, TX in 2012, Sweet Paris Creperie & Café is a fast-growing restaurant franchise specializing in sweet and savory crêpes, waffles, salads, hot drinks and more. With its Instagram-worthy interiors and menu items made from the highest quality ingredients and bold flavors, Sweet Paris crafts dishes that are as delicious as they are beautiful. On a mission to “revive the art of eating crêpes,” Sweet Paris is seeking qualified strategic partners, especially those with a background in hospitality, to expand the concept in new markets. For more information about the brand, please visit www.sweetparis.com , and for more information on Strategic Partnership opportunities, please visit www.sweetparisfranchise.com .

Contact:

David Robertson

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

drobertson@fishmanpr.com

The post Sweet Paris to Make Life a Little Sweeter in Sugar Land, TX with Opening of New Store first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.