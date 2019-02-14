A sweet honor: Chocodiem named a top chocolate shop in Philly

It’s another sweet honor for Easton’s Chocodiem.

Philly Magazine named Chocodiem’s new Philly location inside the historic Bourse building as a top chocolate shop in the city.

Chocodiem — which specializes in hand-crafted, Old World-style chocolate truffles — was one of 14 spots named in Philly Mag’s list. From the magazine: “Belgian-born scientist-turned-chocolatier Jean-Paul Hepp makes his chocolates in New Jersey, but you can buy treats like truffles (with wine, prosecco, or liquor-based fillings), sea salt caramel truffles, and cacao nib chocolate bark at their new stand in the Bourse.”

Hepp opened his Philly location last fall inside the new food hall at The Bourse, a 105-year-old Victorian building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The food hall was part of an extensive renovation project at the historic building. which is across Independence Mall from the Liberty Bell.

Chocodiem is an original vendor at the Easton Public Market, an indoor food market at 325 Northampton St. At that location, you’ll find an assortment of finely crafted truffles in flavors such as tiramisu, caramel with Himalayan sea salt and pearl truffles (featuring a sparkly white coating). You’ll also find other fine chocolate products such as dark chocolate strawberry and nibs bark, as well as vibrantly colored macarons. Hepp also has a location in Clinton, N.J.

It’s not the first honor Hepp and his shops have received, of course. In 2017, Forbes magazine named Chocodiem’s truffles among the country’s best for gift-giving. The magazine looked for handmade, artisanal chocolates made with high-end ingredients and visited spots around the country. The Easton Public Market vendor was among 17 businesses spotlighted.

In 2016, Hepp was recognized among the Top 10 Chocolatiers in North America by Dessert Professional Magazine. The award honors Chocolatiers “whose craft is distinctive and has elevated the chocolate industry.” It’s a chocolatier’s equivalent of a James Beard Award for restaurant chefs.

For the full list: https://bit.ly/2N4RNJ7

