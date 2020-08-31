Sushi Zushi and Zio’s Italian Kitchen Offer Special Discount to Those Impacted by Laura

San Antonio, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) More than 500,000 people were ordered to evacuate in response to Hurricane Laura, which recently struck the Gulf Coast. To offer reflief, Sushi Zushi © and Zio’s Italian Kitchen © are offering a limited-time BOGO offer: guests who purchase one meal may enjoy a second one for half off the price until Sunday, September 6.

Sushi Zushi and Zio’s Italian Kitchen are both own and operated by VitaNova Brands®. Headquartered in San Antonio, TX, VitaNova specializes in the restaurant space and has locations across the South and around the country. The brands are part of VitaNova’s latest innovation, ToGoKitchens.com

, which brings new locations of everyone’s favorite brands for takeout and delivery to areas across the country.

“Texas is the home base for our restaurant brands, so it was natural for us to take immediate action and support our neighbors at this critical time,” said Jason Kemp, president and co-founder of VitaNova. “We understand that after a hurricane, access to power and cooking options may be limited, especially for those staying at evacuation sites, hotels, or motels. Our teams are working hard to keep operations going and cooking up all our fan favorites so that we may provide neighbors from hurricane-affected areas with some exclusive savings.”

Zio’s Italian Kitchenserves up homestyle Italian meals from classic pasta dishes- Grilled Chicken Alfredo, Baked Ziti, Spaghetti with Meatballs, and more- to house specialties.Zio’s Italian Kitchen also offers brick oven pizzas, calzones, soups and salads, sandwiches, desserts, and kids meals. There’s something for everyone in the family.

Sushi Zushi satisfies Asian-food cravings with their broad range of Japanese-inspired cuisine. Popular for their traditional and signature sushi rolls, such as the Godzilla Roll, Dallas Roll, Diamond Roll and more, Sushi Zushi also offers Japanese comfort food, appetizers, soups, salads, noodles, Teppanyaki, and desserts.

The offer is good for dine-in or carry-out orders; restrictions may apply. Both brands offer online and call-ahead ordering options for takeout. Restaurants that are open for dine-in have limited seating capacity and are practicing social distancing per COVID-19 regulations. For a list of menu offerings, visit online at www.SushiZushi.com or www.Zios.com . Check your local restaurant for details.

VitaNova Brands© (VNB) is a multi-concept operator of independent restaurant brands, based in San Antonio, Texas. VNB has built a unique and scalable model designed to identify and acquire underperforming restaurant brands, assume full control of operations and strategy, and rapidly improve profitability and return to growth. Currently we operate TogoKitchens.com, Zio’s Italian Kitchen, Sushi Zushi, Tahoe Joe’s, Don Pablo’s Cantina, Hometown AYCE Marketplace, Old Country AYCE Marketplace, Furr’s AYCE Marketplace, and Ryan’s AYCE Marketplace. Learn more at https://www.vitanovabrands.com .

