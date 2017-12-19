Survey Finds New Way for Restaurants to Connect with Guests: Help Them Save the Planet

Suzanne Shelton, President and CEO of Shelton Group, the nation’s leading marketing communications agency focused exclusively on energy and the environment.

Knoxville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) A new national survey finds most Americans agree on one thing: We need to save the planet. And that offers new opportunities for restaurants and other corporations to connect with customers.

The national survey, part of a special Eco Pulse report by Shelton Group, confirms a fundamental shift among Americans. A full 40 percent of Americans now believe “buying and using eco-friendly products is an important part of my personal image.”

“Sustainability is becoming a much stronger part of how Americans identify themselves. It’s clear that consumers want to be on the right side of this issue – and they expect the companies they buy from to be as well,” said Suzanne Shelton, President and CEO of Shelton Group, the nation’s leading marketing communications agency focused exclusively on energy and the environment.

“This presents significant opportunities for companies doing things the right way – and a threat to those that aren’t,” Shelton said. “For restaurants, that could mean providing compostable plates, utensils and cups to their guests, as well as calling out their sustainability commitments and actions in their marketing. That way the 40 percenters can check their personal eco-image box simply by dining out at specific restaurants.”

The Eco Pulse survey found the majority of Americans believe we deserve a clean planet and we all have a responsibility to take concrete steps to reduce our environmental impact.

“Despite all of the fighting, anger and frustration in the United States today, Americans can find common ground when it comes to the environment,” Shelton said. “We all want the same thing – a cleaner planet – and we agree that we must do our part to make that happen.”

The national survey, which polled 2,000 Americans in September and October, found:

76 percent of Americans agreed: “People have a right to clean air and water.”

70 percent agreed: “We have a moral duty to leave the earth in as good or better shape than we found it.”

65 percent agreed that climate change is occurring, and it is primarily caused by human activity.

88 percent agreed the average person should be taking concrete steps to reduce his or her environmental impact.

78 percent said they feel at least moderately responsible to change daily purchase habits and practices to positively impact the environment.

As part of its report, Shelton Group tested Americans’ gut reactions to some overarching words and phrases used when discussing the environment.

“Science” was the word garnering the most positive reaction. Three-quarters (75 percent) of Americans feel positively about “science,” 21 percent are neutral, and only 4 percent feel negatively toward the word.

And the lowest-scoring term in the survey? “Carbon footprint.” Only 28 percent rated it positively, with a full one-third giving it a negative score.

In addition to “science,” other words garnering positive ratings included “conservation” (a close second with 71 percent rating it positively) and “sustainability” (with 69 percent).

“Science, conservation and sustainability. These are three words that even a divided America can agree are good for our country and for our planet,” Shelton said.

Companies using these positive terms – words that unite Americans rather than divide them – can ensure their messages resonate with consumers and build brand loyalty.

Shelton’s advice to restaurant chains and other corporations: “Your brand’s interaction with consumers is a relationship, and the key to any good relationship is aligning on values. That means identifying the environmental values that your brand embodies and communicating them in terms that engage consumers.

“It’s pretty straightforward: Make a commitment to the environment, take action and tell the story of what you’re doing and the impact you’re making,” Shelton added. “That’s how you create a meaningful connection with consumers today.”

A copy of the special Eco Pulse report can be downloaded at https://sheltongrp.com/insights/eco-pulse-2017.

