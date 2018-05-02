Superdawg co-owner Florence Berman dies at 92

Florence Berman, matriarch of Superdawg hot dogs, died quietly in her sleep May 1. She was 92. Berman’s death was announced by the family on the Superdawg thread on Twitter (@Superdawg). Her husband, Maurie Berman, died May 17, 2015.

The Bermans opened Superdawg (6363 N. Milwaukee Ave.) in 1948. Two anthropomorphic hot dogs (one in a loincloth, the other a skirt) on the store’s iconic sign were named “Maurie and Flaurie” after the owners.

The surviving family members are asking people to leave remembrances on the Twitter feed:

“To celebrate her life and the super place she held in all our hearts, we encourage you to share your own memories and pictures.”

Note: An earlier version of this story gave the wrong age for Florence Berman.

