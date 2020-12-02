Jerry Jackson
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Super Linens in Baltimore’s Fells Point to close after nearly three decades

December 2, 2020 | 7:16am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Ben Leonard
Jerry Jackson

After close to three decades in Fells Point, Super Linens is closing its doors in the coming months.