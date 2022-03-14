SUPER CHIX Signs New Agreement for the Development of 23 Restaurants in Northern New Jersey

Salt Lake City, UT ( RestaurantNews.com ) SUPER CHIX® ( www.superchix.com ) is pleased to announce the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 23 restaurants in Northern New Jersey.

“We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX® Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX® – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The northern New Jersey area is owned by Tom and Matthew Graziano and will be developed and operated along with operating partner Oscar Gonzalez and their team. This is an incredibly strong restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development in the New Jersey market. Additionally, they already have sites selected for several SUPER CHIX® restaurants,” said CEO Darryl Neider.

“I am extremely happy to join the SUPER CHIX® family. We looked at just about every other premium chicken brand competitor currently on the market and we overwhelmingly chose SUPER CHIX® over all of the rest because of its premium, high-quality products, professional management team and warm and friendly dining experience that caters to its customers,” said Tom Graziano, Principal of the development group.

“We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX®. This new Northeast market, in addition to other new commitments signed in 2021/22, total more than 200 future SUPER CHIX® restaurant locations. Additionally, developing new locations in New Jersey unquestionably further strengthens the reach and depth of the SUPER CHIX® Brand as well as interest in the US Eastern seaboard. I am extremely proud of our team, the Super Chix Brand and existing Franchisees – we have accomplished a lot since the beginning of 2020 and now have commitments for restaurant locations in 22 states across the US. We expect this momentum will lead to additional franchise market deals and solid restaurant opening growth in 2022 and beyond and we are thrilled to bring SUPER CHIX® to new guests throughout the country. In 2022 we anticipate 16-20 total new restaurants openings in all our existing and new market territories, with double that number and more in 2023 and each year beyond. Riverton, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; San Jose, California; Peachtree City, Georgia; and Flowood, MS will be our next openings in March and April,” said Neider.

SUPER CHIX® is a premium counter-casual, cooked-to-order dining experience bringing together superior and fresh ingredients, first-class preparation methods and recipes in a fun and welcoming dining environment. We are not a fast-food joint: in addition to superior, never-frozen crispy and grilled chicken sandwiches, tenders, fresh hand-cut and seasoned fried Idaho spuds, SUPER CHIX® also specializes in fresh salads and in-store churned, hand-dipped premium frozen custard.

Follow SUPER CHIX® on Facebook and Instagram .

For more information about SUPER CHIX®, contact us at corporate@superchix.com , visit our website at www.superchix.com or call CEO Darryl Neider at 801/918-3404.

The post SUPER CHIX Signs New Agreement for the Development of 23 Restaurants in Northern New Jersey first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.