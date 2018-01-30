For Super Bowl LII, XII local beer choices

XII Beers for Super Bowl LII

If you’re going to steal, steal from the best.

That’s an indirect way of thanking Thorn Street Brewing for posting its 10 “Better Beers for the Super Bowl.” Intercepting this idea, I went one better — actually, two better. Here are a dozen outstanding game day brews, three for each quarter:

First Quarter

Pace yourself and start with easy-drinkers like SouthNorte’s Sea Señor Mex Lager (4.5 percent alcohol by volume), perfect with guacamole and chips; Mother Earth’s popular Cali Creamin’ (5 percent), with undertones of Madagascar vanilla; or AleSmith’s Nut Brown Ale (5 percent), whose light body and chewy malts play well with burgers and hot dogs.

Second Quarter

If you’re a New England fan, hoist a beer from San Diego’s New English Brewing. The firm, toasty malt base of Explorer ESB (5.8 percent) is sharpened by a pleasing hop bitterness. Eagles fans? Raise a Pennant Pale (5.5 percent), a go-to beer from 32 North. Fruitier and more aggressive, Stone Ripper (5.7 percent) can launch a before-the-half rally.

Third Quarter

Time to get serious — and for local beer fans, that means time for West Coast IPAs. Ease into this citrusy and piney style with 72 and Hoppy (4.2 percent), Bay City’s session IPA. Then graduate to full-strength models like Aurora Hoppyalis (7 percent) from O.G. brewery Karl Strauss, or year-old Burgeon’s impressively polished Treevana (7.2 percent),

Fourth Quarter

As the clock ticks down, it’s time to celebrate — or mourn. Your team is sprinting to victory? Get the post-game party started with Novo Brazil’s Ipanema Double IPA (8.6 percent), its tropical flavors floating over a tongue-curling 103 International Bittering Units. Your hopes are fading like last Valentine’s Day bouquet? Grab a soothing, fortifying Tusk & Grain Coconut Stout (11.54 percent) from Saint Archer’s barrel-aged beer program. Too close to call? Shark Attack (9.5 percent), Port Brewing’s imperial red ale is a great either/or beer, sweet and sharp, complex yet simply enjoyable.

SDBG, 2018

My recent interview with the San Diego Brewers Guild’s new president, Paul Sangster, failed to mention the rest of the leadership team. That oversight is hereby corrected.

Vice President: Terry Little, co-founder and CEO, Bear Roots Brewing.

Secondary Vice President: Lee Doxtader, co-founder, San Diego Brewing.

Treasurer: Bryan Carpenter, senior audit manager, LevitZacks CPA.

Secretary: Todd Colburn, founder and CEO, Higher Gravity Brand Advocates.

President Emeritus: Jill Davidson, senior sales and brand development manager, Pizza Port Brewing.

Best of the Week, Local

The sea is eternal, but beer bars floating over the sea? That’s a newer development. Fathom Bistro Bait & Tackle, for instance, is celebrating its fifth anniversary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Perched on a pier above San Diego Bay, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a bacon-and-kimchee-wrapped Explodo Dog, a pint of locally-brewed ale and a bracing side of salt air.

Haven’t been there? Fathom’s at 1776 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego.

Kings of Beer

This item is served with a cup of mea culpa. Alert readers will notice that a.) the photo here shows Faint of Tart (4.5 percent alcohol by volume), an excellent ale with ribbons of raspberry and cherry, and b.) that Bagby Beer in Oceanside is no longer pouring said beer.

Allow me to take a mulligan and instead crown another King from Bagby: Sonoma Pride (5.5 percent), a fundraiser masquerading as a marvelous pale ale. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because beers known as Sonoma Pride are being made by dozens of U.S. breweries, with proceeds benefiting victims of last year’s Sonoma County wildfires.

The Bagby version is loaded with fresh, oily, grapefruit- and lemon-tinged hop varieties: Amarillo, Bravo, Cascade, Centennial, Chinook, Crystal and Simcoe.

A good beer for a good cause, Sonoma Pride replaces last week’s King, Tabula Rasa (6.2 percent), Second Chance’s award-winning toasted porter. You could say it wipes the slate clean.

Pastor Pils?

By offering comfort and a sympathetic ear, bartenders are sometimes compared to clergy. But what if your drinking buddy was an actual minister?

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, the Rev. Tim Seery will host his first “Beer With a Pastor” at the Karl Strauss brewpub in La Jolla, 1044 Wall St.

To be clear: Seery, the pastor at Congregational Church of La Jolla, is not pouring or buying the beers. But he hopes to stimulate open, engaging conversations on any topic.

“We want to help be a connection point to people who are not part of our church,” said Seery, “or not part of any church.”

A recent graduate of Harvard Divinity School, Seery assumed leadership of the local congregation in October. A fan of Mexican lagers and IPAs, the minister plans to hold these sessions on the first of every month at locations around La Jolla. Today, he’ll take a table inside the brewpub at 1044 Wall St., sitting behind a sign, ready to chat.

“I think beer is something that is so unpretentious,” he said. “It is inviting and something that young people are interested in. You can gather around it — it is very welcoming.”

Amen to that.

