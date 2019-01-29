Super Bowl dining deals: Tackle your hunger at these Lehigh Valley restaurants

Rooting for the Rams? Backing Tom Brady and company? Just tuning in for the commercials and half time show? Wherever your allegiances lie, don’t fumble a crucial part of your Super Bowl LIII party: food and drinks.

Whether you plan to kick back with a cold one at home or join a rambunctious crowd at a local watering hole, you can score deals on pizza, wings and other game day favorites at dozens of Lehigh Valley bars and restaurants. Here are some suggestions:

50 Yard Line Sports Bar, 2626 Easton Ave. ,Bethlehem: $3 Miller Lite cans and discounted Miller Lite towers, 50 wings for $49.95, two large pizzas for $20.99 and a chance to win a TV. 610-866-1975.

Affey’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1204 W. Liberty St., Allentown: Half off jumbo wings, $7 domestic pitchers, $5 well drinks and raffles. 484-274-6676.

Alburtis Tavern, 106 S. Main St.: Take-out specials include 25 wings for $19.99, 50 wings for $39.99 and mix and match craft beer six packs for $12.99. 610-928-0404.

Aman’s Artisan Indian Cuisine, 3812 Easton Nazareth Highway, Lower Nazareth Township: Take-out specials include tandoori chicken ($65 for half tray; $100 for full), chicken tikka ($70 for half tray; $120 for full), chicken pakora ($65 for half tray; $120 for full), hakka noodles ($55 for half tray; $110 for full) and more. 484-298-0400.

Arelis Italian Restaurant, 1798 Broadway, Salisbury Township: Specials, including First Down (large cheese pizza and 20 wings for $27.99), Third Down (three large pizzas for $29.99) and Touchdown (half tray of baked ziti, penne vodka, fettuccine alfredo or chicken parm for $40). 610-419-3132.

Beef Baron, 2366 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem: two beef tacos for $4, two fish tacos for $6, $3.75 Goose Island IPA pints and $4 Modelo pints. 610-868-8995.

Blue Monkey Sports Bar & Restaurant, 1092 Howertown Road, Catasauqua: Dine-in specials, including $10 domestic pitchers, $2.50 Coors Lite pounders, $2 off large pizzas ($3 off each if ordering two or more) and free cheese pizza buffet (7-9 p.m.). Delivery and carry-out specials, including $1 a wing special starting at 40 wings and $4 off when ordering 2 or more pizzas ($2 off a pizza). 610-266-1550.

Buckeye Tavern, 3741 Brookside Road, Lower Macungie Township: Take-out specials include 25 wings for $19.99, 50 wings for $39.99 and mix and match craft beer six packs for $12.99. 610-928-0404.

The Clubhouse Grille, 400 Illick’s Mill Road, Bethlehem: Boozy Brunch with special Bloody Marys and mimosas (8 a.m. to 2 p.m), live acoustic entertainment by T&T (1-4 p.m.) and giveaways, prizes and food and drink specials during the game. 610-625-0060.

Copperhead Grille, Route 378 in Upper Saucon Township and Airport Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County: $30 ticket includes $30 food and drink voucher, halftime buffet and grand prize entry. copperheadgrille.com.

Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub, 515 Main St., Bethlehem: $2 pints of all light beer, $5 house vodka cocktails, a dozen wings for $7 and $3 off all appetizers and brick oven pizzas. 610-625-9463.

Detzi’s Tavern, 570 N. Lehigh Ave., Wind Gap: Take-out specials include wings (25 for $25-150 for $135), 25 pierogies or mozzarella sticks for $22 and a party package (2 plain pizzas, 24 wings and 12 pierogies) for $48. 610-863-9882.

D’Soprano’s Pizza, 255 S. Best Ave., Walnutport: Specials include one large plain pizza, 12 wings and a two-liter of soda for $20.99; three large plain pizzas for $28.99; and 48 wings (two flavors) for $30.99. 610-760-2428.

Fossil’s Last Stand, 429 Race St., Catasauqua: All-you-can-eat hot and mild wings for $5 (6:30-9:30 p.m.) and half time drawing for TV. 610-443-0812.

Foundation Tavern, 1160 S. Krocks Road, Lower Macungie Township: $2 Miller Lite drafts and $2.75 Miller Lite bottles. 610-391-0648.

Hammerhead Lounge, 326 Main St., Northampton: Family-friendly tailgate party includes $12.75 wing and nacho buffet , bean bags, beer pong and giveaways. 610-262-6713.

Jack’s Slice, 3400 W. Tilghman St., Allentown: Take-out specials, including a $39.99 1st Down (two large cheese pizzas, 20 wings, a dozen garlic knots and a two-liter soda) and $75.99 Hail Mary (large everything stromboli, two large cheese pizzas, 50 wings, a dozen garlic knots and a two-liter soda). Dine-in specials include $5 steak or chicken nachos, $5 cheesesteaks, $2 cheese slices, $2 Miller Lite pints, $5 Long Island iced teas and more. 610-841-5359.

Joey G’s Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, 1063 Grape St., Whitehall Township: Two large plain cheese pizzas for $16, 25 wings for $18 and large baked penne trays for $50. 610-443-0749.

Leaf Restaurant & Cigar Bar, 90 Mort Drive, Forks Township: Big Game Day party, 5-11 p.m. Tickets, $36.99, include Supper Buffet (beef chili, chicken chili, wings, mac and cheese, frank and beans, French fry bar, finger sandwiches, salad, cheesesteak egg rolls, baked ziti and penne and vodka), one Yuengling draft, two cigars (Trinidad Esteli and Onyx Esteli) and the game shown on 10 big screen TVs. 610-559-1336.

Little Creek Bar-B-Cue, 1004 Washington Blvd., Washington Township, Northampton County: Specials include full rack of ribs, 2 dozen wings and 2 16-ounce sides (feeds 4-6 people) for $43; and 3 full racks of ribs, 4 dozen wings, 4 pounds of pulled pork or chicken, 4 32-ounce sides and two dozen rolls (feeds 12-15 people) for $185. Must order by Thursday. 610-588-3831.

Lorenzo’s Italian Family Restaurant, 1402 Broadway, Fountain Hill: Specials include large cheese pizzas (two for $18.99-10 for $89.99), jumbo wings (25 for $18.95-500 for $259.95) and hoagies (3-foot for $39.99-6-foot for $79.99). 610-867-2777.

Lynnville Hotel, 8148 Bausch Road, Lynn Township: $.50 wings, $3 personal cheese pizzas and TV drawing. 610-298-9991.

MaGia’s Friendly Italian, 1701 E. Susquehanna St., Salisbury Township: Take-out deals include $.60 wings, $9 pizzas $40 half hoagie or cheesesteak tray (full for $60). 610-351-4366.

Musikfest Café, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem: Big Game Watch Party includes special menu (Buffalo wings, cheesesteak egg rolls, Parmesan garlic fries, pork pot stickers, a Bethlehem Burger and more) and the game shown on two giant screens, 5 p.m. 610-297-7100.

New Tripoli Hotel, 6799 Madison St., Lynn Township: $2.50 Miller Lite pints and flat-screen TV drawing at half time. 610-298-2777.

Pizza D’Oro, 1492 Main St., North Catasauqua: $28.99 take-out deals: large New York-style cheese pizza, two large sandwiches, a dozen wings and two-liter soda; and two large New York-style cheese pizzas, 24 wings and a two-liter soda. 610-443-3335.

P.J. Whelihan’s Pub and Restaurant, Franklin Township, South Whitehall Township and Hanover Township, Northampton County: Take-out specials: 52 wings tossed in your choice of sauce for $52, 40 stingers for $50 and snacks such as pretzel nuggets and Buffalo chicken dip for $15 each. $52. Pjspub.com.

Point Phillips Hotel, 943 Point Phillips Road, Moore Township: Super Sunday Brunch, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Specials include hickory brisket hash, creme brulee French toast and biscuits and sausage gravy. 610-837-1544.

Ringers Roost, 1801 Liberty St., Allentown: $2 Miller Lite pints and $3 Miller Lite 20-ounce glasses. 610-437-4941.

Rivals Sports Bar & Restaurant, 5 Lehns Court, Easton: $4 23-ounce Miller Lites, $5 cheesesteaks, all day. 610-392-2932.

Riverside Barr & Grill, 5801 S. Delaware Drive, Lower Mount Bethel Township: 10th annual Super Bowl party with beer bucket specials, tailgate menu, free block pool, wing eating contest, punt and kick contest, giveaways and more. 610-258-1008.

Riverton Hotel and Restaurant, 7758 Martins Creek Belvidere Highway, Lower Mount Bethel Township: Take-out deals include traditional and boneless wings (dozen for $9-three dozen for $25.50), homemade pierogies or poppers (five for $7-20 for $23.50), Buffalo chicken and spinach and artichoke dips ($9 a pint) and subs (2 feet for $17.95 and 3 feet for $25.95). Must order by Friday. 610-498-4241.

Roosevelt’s 21st, 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. Bethlehem: $5 layered nachos with Buffalo chicken, homemade smoked brisket chili, ground beef chili or pulled pork. 610-866-1950.

Stahley’s Family Restaurant & Bar, 1826 Hanover Ave., Allentown: $2.50 domestic drafts, $12 Super Bowl LIII T-shirts and $7 food specials, including a half pound cheeseburger, half pound of steamed shrimp, small pizza and personal nachos. 610-433-2468.

Sunset Grille, 6751 Ruppsville Road, Upper Macungie Township: Take-out wing deals, 22 for $22, 50 for $44 and 100 for $88. 610-395-9622.

Tocci’s Tailgaters Pub & Grill, 1313 Center St., Bethlehem: $7.50 cheesesteaks with fries or salad and$2.75 Bud Light pints. 610-625-0400.

Torre, 2960 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley: Take-out offers include pint of salsa or guacamole ($12 each), two dozen house-smoked chicken wings ($18) and “Beerito” growler fills ($10). 610-841-9399.

Vesuvio’s Pizzeria, 1616 S. Fourth St., Allentown: Specials, including two large pizzas and 10 wings for $27.99, 50 wings for $29.95 and 25 wings for $19. 610-791-2080.

The View at Morgan Hill, 100 Clubhouse Drive, Williams Township: Take-out deals (must be placed by Wednesday) include bone-in wings (dozen for $14-100 for $105), boneless wings (dozen for $10-100 for $85) and Philly cheesesteaks (three for $30). 610-923-8480.

Volpe’s Sports Bar, 501 Broad St., Emmaus: $9 Miller Lite pitchers and 10 percent off pre-ordered wings. 610-965-0311.

The West End, 750 N. West End. Blvd., Richland Township: Happy hour, 1-3 p.m.; and all-you-can-eat crab legs, starting at 3 p.m. 267-347-4003.

Other suggestions: Chickie’s & Pete’s, Jack Callaghan’s Ale House, Macho’s, Queen City BBQ and Strange Brew Tavern in Allentown; Big Woody’s in Allentown, Bethlehem, Forks Township and Upper Milford Township; Joe’s Tavern and Molly’s Irish Grille & Sports Pub in Bethlehem; Keystone Pub in Bethlehem and Whitehall townships; College Hill Tavern and The Standard in Easton; Beer Mussels Bar & Grille and Braveheart Highland Pub in Hellertown; Revolutions and Taps Tavern in Lower Saucon Township; Dubs on 5th in West Easton; Seipsville Inn in Palmer Township; Red Wolf Bar & Grille in Bath; Slate Quarry Hotel in Bushkill Township; Scorecard Sports Bar & Grill in Wind Gap; and Arooga’s and Game Changer World in Upper Macungie Township.

