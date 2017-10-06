Sunny's Sandwich Shop a bright addition to Bethlehem's Broad Street

Foodies, take note: There is a new ray of sunshine on Bethlehem's West Broad Street.

Sunny's Sandwich Shop, which opened Thursday at 404 W. Broad St., offers a wide variety of freshly-prepared sandwiches, wraps, salads and soups.

Owner Sunny Klados describes the food as "simple and delicious dishes, where the number one ingredient is love."

Menu highlights include salads ($7.95 each) such as antipasto, chicken Caesar and Greek; jumbo wraps ($5.95 each) such as Buffalo chicken, California cheesesteak and grilled chicken ranch; "Sunny's Delites" ($5.50-$7.50) such as grilled Italian, meatball parmesan, pulled pork barbecue and tuna melt; and "Sunny's Specialties" (most $5.95) such as a BLT, Reuben, Super Club and New Yorker (roast beef and Swiss cheese with sauteed onions and spicy mustard).

"Sunny's Classics" feature your choice of meat and cheese on deli bread ($4.95), a 7-inch sub ($5.50) or foot-long sub ($7.50).

"My favorite is definitely the Rachel," Klados said. "It hasch has coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing, melted Swiss cheese and a ton of turkey," Klados said.

Klados purchased the former Drilling Station building and renovated the space to include new countertops, flooring, kitchen equipment and more.

The business is a family affair with Klados' daughter, Christina, helping at the counter, and pictures of relatives displayed on the walls.

"I have to make my restaurants like my house, where everyone is welcome," she said.

Sunny previously operated the now-closed Sunny's Deli and Café from 2002 to 2005 on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem and El Greco's II, a former pizza shop in the Allentown Commons on Hanover Avenue, from 2010 to 2016.

Her parents, Drake and Christine Klados, operate Drake's Pizza on Pennsylvania Avenue in Allentown.

Sunny's, open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, offers party trays and business delivery. Info: 610-419-4814.

