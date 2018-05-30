Sunny Street Café Releases New Summer Specials Menu

Johnnycake Benedict

Fresh Avocados Make People Happier

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny Street Café® has released a new Summer Specials Menu. The offering features five new items geared for summer months, and the avocado is the star of the show.

“Lets be real. Avocados just make everything taste better,” says Matt Stasko, Executive Chef for Sunny Street Café. “We take our seasonal menus very seriously. We make sure to pay attention to what’s in season and on trend. And then we try to integrate a modern twist and distinctive slant that our guests have come to expect.”

Sunny Street Café has always been about creating charming concoctions of classic comfort food, while only using the freshest ingredients along the way. “Guests are already very excited about the menu, especially incorporating that tasty, ripe avocado into the mix,” Stasko said.

The Summer Specials menu also introduces Johnnycakes, a savory pancake made with Bob’s Red Mill® cornmeal. “We’ve continued to grow our relationship with the famous Bob’s Red Mill® brand, utilizing their fantastic product line,” says Mike Stasko, VP of Brand Strategy. “We had great success during our winter offering, so it only made sense to continue the relationship. It’s important to align with companies that share our values and place a high priority on quality, and they have been a great partner.”

Here’s an inside peak at the Sunny Street Café Summer Special Menu:

Johnnycake Benedict – Mini Johnnycakes made with Bob’s Red Mill cornmeal, topped with avocado, poached eggs, hollandaise and pineapple pico de gallo. Served with choice of side.

Johnnycake Breakfast

Johnnycake Breakfast – Two Johnnycakes made with Bob’s Red Mill cornmeal, topped with whipped honey butter. Comes with bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs and choice of side.

Sunny’s Migas – Eggs, spicy chorizo, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and tortilla strips, scrambled together and topped with cheddar and queso fresco. Served with corn tortillas,homemade salsa and sour cream.

Summer Salad

Summer Salad – Freshly chopped greens, grilled chicken, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips, served with honey-lime vinaigrette and warm flatbread wedges.

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla – Fan favorite! Chipotle-lime marinated chicken breast, chunks of smashed avocado, tomatoes, red onion and cheddar cheese in a golden, crispy quesadilla. Served with homemade salsa and sour cream.

The Summer Specials menu is available now through the end of August. For more information visit sunnystreetcafe.com/menu/specialties.

For Sunny Street Café franchise information, please visit

http://sunnystreetcafe.com/franchise

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café® operates 22 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Alabama, and Edmonton, Alberta, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Tex-Mex Omelette, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers. For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Stasko

staskomj@sunnystreetcafe.com