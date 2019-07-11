Sunny Street Café Kicks off Dino-Mite Kids Week

Free dinosaur pancakes for kids July 15-19

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny Street Café® announces the return of Dino-Mite Kids Week. From Monday, July 15th through Friday, July 19th, the popular breakfast-lunch cafes will feature fun dinosaur games, treats, prizes – and most importantly, their popular dino-shaped pancakes for FREE.

“Family is a big deal to us”, says Mike Stasko, VP of Brand Strategy. “Last year, we decided to throw a big dinosaur-themed party for kids, and really highlight our dino-shaped pancakes – and it was a gigantic hit. So we had to bring it back again and make it even cooler than last year.”

Dino brain games, pin the tail on the T-Rex, and dino prize packs are some of the other activities planned for the week. “Giving out free dinosaur pancakes to our little guests is a fun way to call out kids program as well as say “thanks” to all the families with children,” Stasko said. “Taking your kids out to eat can sometimes be a challenge. We want to make sure people know we’re a family friendly environment, and we really try to make the kids experience easy and fun.”

Children 12 and under can receive a free dinosaur shaped pancake with a purchase of an adult entree. Dino-Mite Kids Week starts Monday, July 15 and runs through Friday, July 19 from 6:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at all participating Sunny Street Cafe locations. For information visit sunnystreetcafe.com/promotions/dinomite-kids-week-2019/

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café® operates 24 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Tex-Mex Omelette, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers. For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com.

