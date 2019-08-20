Sunny Street Café Expands in North Texas as Franchisee Opens Third Location

Owner-Operator Carolyn Leverett Touts the Sunny Street Lifestyle and Community Feel as Her Latest Opens to Instant Success

Keller, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The days are looking brighter and brighter for Carolyn and Jerry Leverett, who opened their third Sunny Street Café franchise location in Keller in 2019. The multi-unit franchisees first found success with the emerging breakfast and lunch brand back in 2008 when they opened a Sunny Street Café in North Richland Hills. The restaurant proved to be an instant success, and the Leveretts soon followed with a second location in Haltom City in 2009.

Ten years later, Carolyn, who operates the restaurants with her daughter Lindsey Spencer, saw an opportunity to grow yet again, and knew that the warm, community-focused vibe of Sunny Street Café would appeal to Keller.

“We chose Sunny Street Café over other brands because of the family feel that it had,” said Carolyn. “One of the things it has afforded us to do was put our daughter through pharmacy school debt free, and we accomplished that.”

Carolyn also touted the Sunny Street lifestyle as a key to her success. Franchisees enjoy the relative ease of a breakfast/lunch concept – single shift scheduling, no alcohol service, streamlined training, and a work day ending by 2:30. They are also encouraged to become fixtures of the communities they serve. As part of the opening celebration, the Leveretts raised money for Orange Out, a Keller-based nonprofit organization which assists families that have been impacted by childhood cancer.

The new Sunny Street Café has fast become a favorite breakfast and lunch hangout for locals in Keller and the surrounding cities north of Dallas and Fort Worth. It’s also a desired group destination, with a charming patio and a semi-private meeting room for parties, business meetings and social gatherings.

The franchise operators have taken notice of the Leverett’s success:

“You know you’re doing something right when your existing franchisees are adding more restaurants,” said Scott Moffitt, President of Sunny Street. “The Leveretts have done a tremendous job growing their business and becoming a trusted name in their communities. We’re excited for this latest venture, and they’re off to an amazing start.”

The Leveretts operate the following Sunny Street Café locations:

242 Rufe Snow Dr., Keller, TX, 76248

6021 Walker Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX, 76180

5000 Western Center Blvd. #370, Haltom City, TX, 76137

