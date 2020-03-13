Sunny Street Café Des Peres Officially Opens Its Doors

Des Peres, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) On Thursday, February 20th, the community of Des Peres officially welcomed the opening of Sunny Street Café at 11692 Manchester Rd, Des Peres with a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting event.

According to Sunny Street Café’s Regional Manager, Kirk Jones, the new restaurant will be open daily from 6:30am – 2:30pm. Patrons will experience breakfast, lunch & catered comfort foods that are both traditional and forward thinking.

During the Grand Opening week, Sunny Street Café also helped fundraise for Children’s Wishing Well Foundation of St Louis. The Children’s Wishing Well was founded in 1984 and grants wishes to deserving children in the local community. With the help of guests, Sunny Street raised over $1,000 for the local charity.

Ms. Terri French, the President of the Children’s Wishing Well Foundation of St Louis shared, “We rely on our community, through generous donations such as this, to help us continue our mission of ‘making children smile’. Sunny Street Café’s help allows us to grant wishes to those children who so desperately need a break from their day to day challenges of illness.”

Additional donations were also made to local chapters of Habitat for Humanity and Oasis International Ministries of St. Louis.

Speaking at the Ribbon Cutting event, Kirk Jones, Regional Manager said, “We’re a company that believes that it’s important to truly invest in and be an integral asset of our community. We couldn’t be more excited to do that with Des Peres and officially open our doors.”

