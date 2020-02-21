Sunny Street Café Celebrates National Pancake Week Feb 24 – Mar 1

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sunny Street Café is celebrating the very popular National Pancake Week, running February 24– March 1. Each day features a unique and off-menu pancake offering

“National Pancake Week is always a great time in honor of our favorite breakfast dish… the Pancake,” said Mike Stasko, VP of Brand Strategy. “It’s lets our chefs get creative, and also allows us to test out some fun ideas that our guest have provided. It’s also an excuse to bring back our legendary Pumpkin Pancakes for the weekend.”

Here’s an inside peak at the flavors of National Pancake Week:

Monday, February 24

Apple Bacon Pancakes… caramelized apples, bacon bits, cinnamon butter

Tuesday, February 25

Banana Leche Crunch… homemade granola crunch, bananas, tres leches drizzle and honey butter

Wednesday, February 26

Mr. Blue… Double blueberry pancakes topped with homemade berry jam and whipped cream

Thursday, February 27

Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes… caramelized pineapple chunks, sweet cream glaze

Friday, February 28

Super-Duper Chocolate Eruption… chocolate chips, oreo crumb, dark chocolate drizzle, whipped cream

Saturday & Sunday, Feb 29 – Mar 1

Pumpkin Pancakes… our legendary pumpkin pancakes, one weekend only!

Stop by a participating Sunny Street Café location for National Pancake Week, our visit their website for more information.

About Sunny Street Café®

Sunny Street Café® operates 25 franchised locations in Ohio, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, and Alabama, open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Restaurants feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as “big as the plate” buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Tex-Mex Omelette, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting. Franchise opportunities are currently available for both first-time owners and existing operators and developers.

For more information, visit www.sunnystreetcafe.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Stasko

staskomj@sunnystreetcafe.com

614-396-5030 ext. 103